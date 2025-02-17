"Living a professional athlete life" - Bibiano Fernandes in tip-top shape for fifth installment in rivalry vs. Kevin Belingon in Qatar

ONE Championship mainstay Bibiano Fernandes doesn't think ring rust will be a factor in his return inside the Lusail Sports Arena this Thursday, Feb. 20.

Ad

After going on a two-match skid and contemplating retirement, 'The Flash' is back in action at ONE 171: Qatar, seeking his 25th career victory of his illustrious MMA career.

The former ONE world champion goes toe-to-toe with fellow ex-divisional king Kevin Belingon for the fifth time in the Middle East in a bantamweight MMA joust.

Speaking to CBC ahead of his return, Bibiano Fernandes admitted that he's maintained a strict training regime, which involves a different number of sports to keep his mental sharpness and health always in check:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"My body is always good. The thing is, I'm very professional. I really take care of myself. I don't smoke. I don't drink. I'm really living a professional athlete life."

The AMC Pankration athlete, who turns 45 on March 30, continued:

"I try to do my best to take care of my body, take care of my mind. Like strength and conditioning, swimming, going to the sauna, and really making sure to look after myself."

Ad

With one thing sorted, all that's left for the former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion is to back the talking inside the circle at ONE 171.

Ad

Catch him in action by tuning in to ONE Championship's return to Qatar, which will be available for free this Thursday, Feb. 20, at watch.onefc.com.

Kevin Belingon aims to spoil Bibiano Fernandes' retirement party

Looking to dash Bibiano Fernandes' dream of ending his career on a winning note is Kevin Belingon.

The Filipino fighter, who trails the Brazilian 3-1 in their rivalry, believes patience will be his key to victory on fight night.

Ad

He told ONE Championship:

"I have to stick with my game plan. I don't want to rush. I don't want to be careless. We've seen in the past that if I rush, that's where I usually get caught."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.