"Lmaoooooo she's getting fired" - Fans react as Charles Johnson's Chinese monologue at UFC Shanghai leaves translator baffled

Flyweight fighter Charles Johnson made his second UFC appearance on Saturday in 2025, where he faced Lone'er Kavanagh. However, the events that unfolded with the translator afterward sparked reactions from fans.During the prelims bout at UFC Shanghai, Johnson scored a second-round knockout against Kavanagh. In the post-fight octagon interview, the American fighter appeared to say a few words in Chinese, which the translator was supposed to interpret. Instead, she seemed confused, which left interviewer Michael Bisping and the onlookers puzzled.Check out the post below:Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @jedigoodman's post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:&quot;Lmaoooooo she's getting fired&quot;Mr G @HijarSalakTurkLINK@jedigoodman Lmaoooooo shes getting firedOthers commented:&quot;This sh*t made me “Lol” 😂&quot;&quot;He got the tones all wrong, so she couldn't understand most of it. &quot;Remember me, remember me.&quot;`After that, it was unintelligible.&quot;&quot;7 billion dollar contract and they can't hire a good interpreter.&quot;&quot;She's afraid her family will get taken away in a van if she repeats whatever he really said.&quot;Check out more fan reactions below:Fans' reaction to Charles Johnson's UFC Shanghai translator drama. [Screenshots courtesy: @jedigoodman on X]Lone'er Kavanagh reflects on UFC Shanghai loss to Charles JohnsonLone'er Kavanagh is a rising star in the UFC flyweight division. He joined the promotion through Dana White's Contender Series. Kavanagh was on a two-fight winning streak heading into UFC Shanghai and was considered the favorite to win against Charles Johnson.However, he was unable to defeat Johnson and appeared to be disappointed afterward. In an Instagram Story, Kavanagh expressed his feelings, writing:&quot;Firstly, I just want to say I'm sorry. Secondly, I want to say thank you to my team and the amazing people around me. My team is amazing. It was my fault entirely. I made stupid mistakes and got caught. I'll be back better than ever. This won't happen again.&quot;Check out Lone'er Kavanagh's comments below:IG Story. [Screenshot courtesy: @lonkavanagh on Instagram]