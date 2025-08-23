 UFC Shanghai: Johnny Walker vs Zhang Mingyang: Full results

UFC Shanghai just wrapped up. The fight night took place on Aug. 23 at the Shanghai Indoor Stadium in the Xuhui District, China. The event featured 12 bouts across several weight classes. This article summarises the fights and explores the UFC Shanghai full results. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the main event, No. 13-ranked UFC light heavyweight fighter Johnny Walker locked horns with China's Zhang Mingyang.Early in the fight, Mingyang had top control but failed to do much damage. Once both fighters were back on their feet, Walker attempted to load up his lead hook but could not land a fight-ending blow. However, he survived the round despite a few unsuccessful takedown attempts. In Round 2, although Mingyang was landing the better strikes, Walker, with a low calf kick, dropped the Chinese fighter and finished him with a barrage of blows.The co-main event was a catchweight bout after Brian Ortega failed to make weight. Ortega took on former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling. Sterling, who was the superior fighter tonight, defeated Ortega by a significant margin. From Round 1, he pieced up Ortega's lead leg and landed more significant strikes. In Round 3, Ortega accelerated his pace and started landing better shots. But despite Ortega landing some powerful blows even in the final frame, Sterling managed to survive. 'T-City' then suffered severe facial injuries till the last bell after being taken down later in the final round. After five rounds, 'Funk Master' won the bout by unanimous decision.Right before the co-main event was a high-stakes heavyweight clash between No. 3-ranked Sergei Pavlovich and the surging No. 6-ranked Waldo Cortes-Acosta. There was a fifteen-minute striking masterclass inside the octagon after both fighters spent the first few minutes of Round 1 determining their range. Although Pavlovich landed the more accurate and power-heavy shots throughout the fight, he was unable to finish Cortes-Acosta, who, despite being outstriked, showed remarkable chin and persevered till the end. After three rounds, Pavlovich won the bout by unanimous decision.In another explosive showdown on the main card, two unranked flyweights, Sumudaerji and Kevin Borjas, faced off. From Round 1, with constant back-and-forth, the battle was mostly contested on the feet. Sumudaerji exhibited excellent kicking and striking, with a variety of accurate attacks and mobility, and also stuffed all of Borjas' takedown attempts.After three rounds, all three judges scored the contest (30-27) in favor of Sumudaerji, declaring him the winner by unanimous decision.In the main card opening bout, Chinese welterweight fighter Taiyilake Nueraji took on Ireland's Kiefer Crosbie. Nueraji landed an illegal knee strike while Crossbie was clearly down. However, the Irish fighter decided to continue, and as soon as action resumed, Neuralji did not waste time and collected a stoppage victory (elbows) in the 3:33 mark of Round 1.Check out the UFC Shanghai full results below:Main cardMain event: Light-heavyweight - Johnny Walker def. Zhang Mingyang by TKO (R2, 2:37)Co-main event: Catchweight - Aljamain Sterling def. Brian Ortega by unanimous decision (50-45 X 3)Heavyweight- Sergei Pavlovich def. Waldo Cortes-Acosta by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 X 2)Flyweight- Sumudaerji def. Kevin Borjas by unanimous decision (30-27 X 3)Welterweight- Taiyilake Nueralji def. Kiefer Crosbie by TKO (R1, 3:33)Preliminary cardLightweight: Gauge Young def. Maheshate by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)Flyweight: Charles Johnson def. Lone'er Kavanagh by KO (R2, 4:35)Lightweight: Rongzhu def. Austin Hubbard by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)Middleweight: Kyle Daukaus def. Michel Pereira by KO (R1, 0:43)Featherweight: Yi Zha def. Westin Wilson by KO (R1, 0:37)Bantamweight: SuYoung You def. Xiao Long by unanimous decision (29-28 X 3)Light heavyweight: Uran Satybaldiev def. Diyar Nurgozhay by submission (Ezekiel choke) (R1, 2:45)