"Logan is about to break" - Fans rejoice as Dillon Danis heads to London for press conference with Logan Paul

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis will square off against each other at Misfits Boxing's MF & DAZN X Series: The Prime Card on October 14 in Manchester. But before their contest, the duo will cross paths at the prefight press conference in London. It seems Danis is on his way to OVO Arena Wembley.

Youtuber Keemstar shared a post on X about Dillon Danis heading to London, presumably to trade words with Logan Paul.

Fans were quick to react to this update, with anticipations to see Danis and Paul in the same room reaching another level, because of the former's constant attacks on Nina Agdal - Logan Paul's fiancee.

One fan posted a picture of Paul appearing ill and wrote:

"Logan is about to break 😂😂😂😂"

Another noted:

"Looking forward to when they see each other face to face 😂😂"

One fan expects the faceoff between Paul and Danis to surpass all the wild moments in boxing history.

"This might become the wildest press conference in history"

One fan, though, warned Danis about Paul and his business partner KSI, who is set to compete in the main event against Tommy Fury.

"Rip Dannis. Logan isnt going to let those comments stand. Neither is ksi"

Many others reacted with popcorn gifs to show their excitement to see a potential war of words between Paul and Danis during the pressers.

Dillon Danis might train with Andrew Tate

Before making his boxing debut against Logan Paul, Dillon Danis hinted that he might train with Andrew Tate. 'Top G' invited Danis to come to Romania to get some work in. With both Tate and Danis being top names in the influencer boxing era, this collaboration could be huge.

Dillon Danis was one of the main training partners for Conor McGregor when he fought Khabib Nurmagomedov. Danis exploded onto the MMA scenes and combat world in general after Nurmagomedov jumped the octagon to attack him following a win over McGregor at UFC 229. Now, with over half a million followers on X, Danis is a massive star. A win over Logan Paul could only elevate his stardom.