Logan and Jake Paul had impressed UFC fighter Alex Morono long before their claim to fame (Exclusive)

UFC fighter Alex Morono was impressed by Logan and Jake Paul long before their rise to fame.

The Paul brothers are arguably two of the biggest names to have come out of the world of social media. The two have successfully ventured into the combat sports world after garnering massive fanbases online and have been making waves ever since.

While the recent success of Logan and Jake Paul has impressed many, UFC welterweight Alex Morono has known about the Paul brothers' potential for quite some time now. Speaking about the two in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Morono said:

"Yeah, always cool to see the guys make some money fights and, man, I watched one of the Paul brothers fight an MMA exhibition on YouTube like five or six years ago and he did really well. And I was like, 'Oh, man, these young, athletic, really rich, martial arts fans can facilitate some really good athletic training and when they're putting other focus and finance towards it, that can make a bit of a monster."

Jake Paul reveals why he chose to fight Nate Diaz instead of pursuing Tommy Fury rematch

Jake Paul is set to return to the squared circle against Nate Diaz later this year on August 5. In his last bout, 'The Problem Child' suffered his maiden pro-boxing defeat at the hands of Tommy Fury.

Following Paul's split-decision loss to Fury, a rematch was reportedly being considered. However, the plan was quickly dropped and Paul switched his attention to Diaz.

Speaking about the same during the recent Paul vs. Diaz press conference, the YouTuber-turned-boxer revealed why he chose to fight the former UFC superstar instead:

“Tommy had a big head after the win so he wants all this money and stuff like that, which is fine, but he needs to be realistic because he’s not the pay-per-view draw. If Tommy went and fought this weekend nobody would really be watching. Nate Diaz was there ready, willing and able and is a way, way, way bigger pay-per-view draw than Tommy Fury so from a business perspective it makes a lot more sense."

