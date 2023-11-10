"Logan and Nina doing the next season" - Dillon Danis reacts to YouTuber Adam22 and his wife's bizarre new reality show 'For the Love of Lena'

Dillon Danis has reacted to YouTuber Adam22 and his wife's bizarre new reality show while taking a dig at Logan Paul and her fiance, Nina Agdal.

YouTuber Adam22 and his wife Lena Nersesian, popularly known as Lena The Plug, have recently made a lot of headlines. The couple is most known for their 'Plug Talk Podcast', where they invite women from the adult industry and engage in sexual activities.

Most recently, it was announced that they are set to release a reality TV show where ten men would compete to win the grand prize, which is to have a threesome with the couple. A number of contestants on the show that have been confirmed thus far are TikToker Cripmace, Cherdley, and male adult star Jogn Legendary.

Reacting to the news of the show, Dillon Danis took to X to jibe at Logan Paul and his fiance, Nina Agdal. For those who don't know, in the months leading up to Danis' fight against Paul in October, the former Bellator fighter went on a social media rampage where he took shots at Agdal and her previous relationships.

This time around, Dillon Danis suggested that Logan Paul and Nina Agdal are doing the next season of 'For the Love of Lena'. He said:

"Heard Logan and Nina doing the next season."

Dillon Danis expresses his desire to face Paddy Pimblett

Following his DQ defeat against Logan Paul in October, Dillon Danis was released from Bellator MMA. Since then, 'El Jefe' has been making constant efforts to secure a contract with the UFC.

While nothing looks certain at the moment, Danis recently took to Twitter and expressed his desire of wanting to fight Paddy Pimblett. Moreover, 'El Jefe' also suggested that they could participate in The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) as coaches and fight at the end of it. He said:

"My UFC debut against Paddy Pimblett would be quite the show, the buildup alone would be electric! And if we want to add some fun, we could be coaches on The Ultimate Fighter and have our fight at the end. Imagine the entertainment that would generate. Let's give the people what they want and make fighting entertaining again!"

Check out Danis' post below:

