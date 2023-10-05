Logan Paul allegedly faked infamous Aokigahara forest video according to YouTuber Lonabu's in-depth facial recognition analysis

Logan Paul is undoubtedly among the most well-known social media personalities today. During his days as an up-and-coming vlogger on YouTube, Paul stirred up many a controversy due to the nature of his videos.

While several of his posts on the streaming platform brought him under public scrutiny, it's safe to say that none got him in trouble like the infamous Aokigahara forest video.

During a trip to Japan in 2018, Paul visited the famous Mount Fuji and vlogged his traveling experience to share with his fans. On this trip, he also visited the notorious Aokigahara forest, also known as the 'Suicide Forest' among the locals.

Wandering across the forest, the YouTuber and his crew found a suicide victim hanging from a tree. They proceeded to film the body and made distasteful jokes about the deceased man. After intense public backlash, Paul took the video down and apologized for his behavior.

The incident still haunts Paul to this day, and he's often reminded of it by those he's feuding with. However, fellow YouTuber Lonabu recently accused 'The Maverick' of faking the controversial video and claimed that the "dead" body in the video was Paul himself, pretending to be deceased.

@DramaAlert on X (formerly Twitter) recently uploaded Lonabu's full video and broke down Paul's suicide forest footage using editing software. He said:

"I brought information that wasn't there... I'm not playing at all. It's Logan Paul... It's Logan Paul standing there... I'm not messing around. I put my life on this."

Dillon Danis accuses Logan Paul of being a "scam artist" for making their boxing match an exhibition fight

Logan Paul is set to welcome Dillon Danis to the boxing world on October 14 at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event in Manchester, England. Their bout will be one-half of the dual-headliner event, with KSI vs Tommy Fury as the other half.

It's no secret that there's no love lost between Danis and Paul. Given their history, it's unsurprising to see them fuel their rivalry with personal jabs and vicious attacks on each other's families via social media.

Danis has been targeting Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal, in particular, and has been slandering her character over the past few weeks. Now, 'El Jefe' is accusing Paul of cheating.

Dillon Danis recently took to X (formerly Twitter) and questioned their bout's exhibition status while accusing Paul of trying to rig the fight. He wrote:

"Also, why isn't this a professional bout? Oh yeah, I forgot Logan wants to pick the referee and judges. Classic scam artist."

