Logan Paul apologizes to fiancee, NFL star details sparring with UFC middleweight champ, Conor McGregor threatens Canelo Alvarez: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we will discuss Logan Paul's apology to his fiancee as well as an NFL star detailing training with UFC middleweight champ Sean Strickland. Elsewhere, Conor McGregor pens message to Canelo Alvarez.

#3. Logan Paul apologizes to fiancee after facing Dillon Danis

Logan Paul has expressed his regret over fighting Dillon Danis, as it put his fiancee, Nina Agdal, in the firing line.

'The Maverick' defeated Danis via DQ last weekend. Paul dominated the six-round bout from the off, with 'El Jefe' landing less than 10 strikes across the entirety of the fight before getting himself disqualified.

Following his victory over Danis, Paul discussed the win on the latest episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast. According to the 28-year-old, he'll spend the 'rest of his life' apologizing for allowing Dillon Danis to relentlessly troll her. He said:

"I lied in the build-up when I said, 'I didn't regret choosing him as a partner.' I'm eternally sorry... for Nina, I'll spend the rest of my life apologizing if I have to, for putting her through that kind of torment. It's just inhumane, what he [Dillon] did and she'll hold him accountable but, this is my life I dragged her into this social media fight bullsh*t, she did not sign up for this."

#2. NFL star details training with UFC middleweight champ Sean Strickland

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby recently revealed that he took up sparring against Sean Strickland as preparation for the NFL season.

Strickland has a reputation for being one of the toughest guys on the UFC roster to spar with. 'Tarzan' has openly admitted he sees sparring as a real fight and heads into every contest trying to finish his opponent.

During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Crosby explained what it was like sparring the UFC middleweight champ. He said:

"Every year I try and find new things in the offseason to get better at. Sean Strickland, he’s the middleweight champ now, me and him did three rounds of sparring and we beat the s**t out of each other. Just testing myself in different ways and not questioning, 'Alright, am I going to be okay to survive these situations?' No, I’m going to go in 10 toes and see how it goes."

Catch Maxx Crosby's comments here: (2:40:30):

#3. Conor McGregor threatens Canelo Alvarez

Conor McGregor has taken aim at Canelo Alvarez, after the undisputed super middleweight champion hit back at McGregor's claim on social media.

The UFC star recently stated on X that he landed more punches against Floyd Mayweather than Alvarez did. The Mexican boxer then hit back, stating that he'd only need one arm to hand McGregor a defeat in the ring. Alvarez wrote:

"I just need one hand with you and I don’t need to throw so many punches 🤣"

In typical Conor McGregor style, however, he was determined to have the last laugh and not let Canelo Alvarez's comment slip. 'The Notorious' fiercely responded back that he wouldnt need hands to inflict damage on 'Cinnamon'. He tweeted:

"Saul you uncooked chicken, I’ll stomp the ligaments out of your knee joint. I don’t even need hands to end you, I’ll kick you raw pink, leave you looking like you were left out in the sun too long haha freckle a*se. I will see you and we will see. Canelo is a cornflake, no sugar."

