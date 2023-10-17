Conor McGregor says "no hands needed" to conquer Canelo Alvarez, threatens "ligament stomping" in sharp response to the Mexican boxer

Conor McGregor is not passively accepting Canelo Alvarez's taunts.

The reigning undisputed super middleweight champion recently reacted to McGregor's claim that he landed more punches on Floyd Mayweather than Alvarez. In his response, the Mexican boxer confidently stated that he would require only "one hand" to defeat the former UFC two-division champion:

"I just need one hand with you and I don’t need to throw so many punches 🤣"

However, it appears that Alvarez's remarks didn't go over well with 'The Notorious'. Conor McGregor took to X (formerly Twitter) and returned fire in his signature brash style:

"Saul you uncooked chicken, I’ll stomp the ligaments out of your knee joint. I don’t even need hands to end you, I’ll kick you raw pink, leave you looking like you were left out in the sun too long haha freckle arse. I will see you and we will see. Canelo is a cornflake, no sugar."

Check out the posts below:

'Money' delivered Canelo Alvarez his inaugural career defeat back in September 2013, showcasing one of the most outstanding defensive performances in his career. During that bout, Alvarez managed to connect with only 22% of his punches, with a mere 15% success rate for his jabs.

On the other hand, Conor McGregor landed 26% of his punches against Mayweather and managed to throw more punches per round than 'Canelo'. It's important to note that McGregor fought 40-year-old Mayweather, who returned to the squared circle for a significant payday.

Conor McGregor's razor-sharp response to Canelo Alvarez sparks fan frenzy

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor's pointed comeback to Canelo Alvarez ignited a diverse array of fan responses.

One fan wrote:

"Canelo isn't that old boy in a pub you sucker punched. Stay in your lane."

Another wrote:

"1 round boxing, 1 round mma and so on. Enough just giving these boxers what they want, let's even the playing field."

Check out some more reactions below:

"Well he is right… if its an actual fight Canelo’s chance of beating McGregor is 0"

"Loving the banter Conor 😂"

"The keyboard champion returns!"

"Sounds kind of like what Dustin did to you…"

"Can't even make a fight with Chandler happen we suppose to believe this"

"I don’t normally respond to such things, but Jesus Christ what a great response 😂😂😂😂"

"Canelo cooks you in boxing, KO or you quit on the stool"

Credits: @TheNotoriousMMA on X