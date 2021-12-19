"He's literally the best" - Logan Paul beams with pride following Jake Paul's incredible KO of Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul celebrated with brother Logan Paul in his corner after he stopped Tyron Woodley in emphatic fashion to move to 5-0 in the boxing ring. Logan seemed extremely proud of his younger brother, who proved many of his doubters wrong by flattening the former UFC champion in the sixth round of the fight.

During a post-fight interaction with 'The Schmo', Logan Paul rated his brother's ability as a boxer and proclaimed that he had proved himself beyond doubt:

"He's 10 out of 10. He's literally the best. I don't know, there's no more opposition to this sh*t. There's no more questions like, 'What do you want from Jake Paul?' He's done it, proved you wrong time and time and time and time again, like, shut up. As an older brother, I'm so f***ing happy for him, like to see my little bro achieve everything he ever wanted and more in the most grand fashion, life is great."

You can catch Logan Paul's full interview with The Schmo below:

Logan Paul shares a look at Jake Paul’s nasty cut after his win over Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul suffered a horrific cut to his forehead after Tyron Woodley accidentally struck him with an elbow during the early rounds of the bout. The undefeated boxer was seemingly troubled by the blood flowing into his eye as the fight progressed.

After the fight, Logan Paul took to his Twitter handle to share a video of himself where he is seen taking a closer look at his brother's forehead. In the video, the older Paul joked that he was a doctor as he inspected the cut and said that Jake was fine.

After an impressive performance over the UFC veteran, Jake Paul called out Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal. Both MMA fighters were in attendance but left the arena early. 'The Problem Child' challenged the two to free themselves of their contracts with Dana White and lashed out at them for leaving early. The Cleveland native also expressed interest in fighting former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor and reigning welterweight king Kamaru Usman.

