Logan Paul comes armed with receipts to address Chuck Schumer's call for FDA probe into PRIME over child safety concerns

WWE star Logan Paul is navigating the challenges of accusations leveled against his popular PRIME energy drink.

Paul unabashedly stands up for his product against the backdrop of allegations raised by Democratic New York Senator Chuck Schumer. Schumer called for an FDA investigation into the PRIME energy drink, citing concerns that it might pose health risks to children.

The American politician also criticized its packaging, which bears a striking resemblance to the brand's hydration drink. The scrutiny has sparked a debate over the appropriate marketing and consumption of energy drinks among younger individuals.

Amidst the torrent of accusations, Paul has fired back with a confident rebuttal, dismissing the allegations as preposterous. Furthermore, he highlighted the clear differentiation between the two products through their distinct packaging and age-specific labeling.

The WWE star also delved into the specifics of the energy drink's caffeine content, comparing it with similar products on the market. He emphasized that the caffeine content aligns with those found in well-known brands like Gatorade's FastSwitch and Celsius. Speaking in a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Logan Paul stated:

"I have some data for you here and some printouts of visual aids. My audience on Instagram, only 10% are under the age of eighteen. On the PRIME page, only 7.7% are under the age of eighteen. We are a social media first company [so] there's going to be kids under the age of eighteen."

Check out Logan Paul's counter-argument below:

Logan Paul's energy drink PRIME removed from prominent grocery chain in NYC amid health concerns

Amidst mounting health concerns and allegations, Logan Paul's popular Prime Energy drink has been pulled from the shelves of a prominent New York City grocery store chain.

John Catsimatidis, CEO of D’Agostino and Gristede’s grocery chains with 26 stores announced the removal, expressing concerns about the drink's caffeine content and marketing strategies.

According to a report by Enery Portal, despite the absence of an official FDA investigation, Catsimatidis opted to cease stocking the beverage. He added that the grocery chain would potentially reconsider carrying the product if warning labels are incorporated.

While the Prime Energy drink's official website confirms its absence of added sugar, it contains 200 milligrams of caffeine. The FDA recommends a maximum daily caffeine intake of 400 milligrams for healthy adults, equivalent to two PRIME energy drinks.

While there's no official FDA guideline for children's caffeine intake, a study by Columbia University Irving Medical Center indicates that individuals aged 12 to 17 should ideally limit their daily caffeine consumption to under 100 mg.