"Scammers scam" - Andrew Tate bashes Logan Paul and KSI for supposed FDA investigation into Prime drinks

Logan Paul is not in the good graces of controversial social media celebrity Andrew Tate. Earlier today, 'Top G' blasted the YouTube star after Paul's energy drink company PRIME supposedly came under FDA investigation.

Per a tweet by DramaAlert, the FDA has been prompted to investigate PRIME over concerns about a single can of the drink containing the same amount of caffeine as six cans of Coke.

Responding to the tweet, the former ISKA kickboxing world champion threw shade at the YouTube superstar and his partner KSI, suggesting he is a "scammer." Tate's response read:

"Scammers scam."

FDA asked to investigate Logan Paul and KSI's energy drink PRIME due to concerns that each drink packs the same amount of caffeine as 6 Coke cans

Interestingly, the influencer-driven Prime Hydration, started by Paul and fellow YouTuber KSI in 2022, is currently the official sports drink of the UFC. According to a report by Beverage Digest, PRIME holds a share of 3.2 percent in the sports drink market as of May.

Prime just became the Official Sports Drink of @UFC

Despite laying fire on 'The Maverick' for his brush with the law, 'Top G' is no stranger to investigations and arrests.

Last December, Tate, his brother Tristan, along with two of their associates were arrested from their Bucharest home on the grounds of suspected involvement in rape, organized crime, and human trafficking.

The brothers were later released from jail and put under house arrest in April as there wasn't enough evidence to hold them. The 36-year-old is also banned from various social media platforms for his controversial remarks.

When Logan Paul explained why he doesn't want to fight Andrew Tate

Although Logan Paul shot to fame as a content creator on social media, 'The Maverick' is occasionally known to dip his toes in celebrity boxing bouts. In his latest walk to the squared circle, Paul fought to a draw against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition.

However, the 28-year-old doesn't want to take on Andrew Tate. During a segment of the Impaulsive Podcast, Paul stated that he doesn't want to re-platform the controversial celebrity who has already been de-platformed by most social media:

"I don't feel like platforming the guy. I don't feel like giving him the blessing of being my dance partner in the ring. Especially after the social media platforms have made it very clear how they feel about this guy."

"Whether you believe it or not, the sh*t that Andrew Tate is saying will have a ripple effect much more dangerous than you can imagine because his narrative is truly hateful... and it will effect impressionable young people in a way that will not show until years from now and it's dangerous."

The two sides of the Andrew Tate effect are summarized as one side believing he's misogynistic and hateful, while the other side believes he's instilling a selection of sound principles in men.

