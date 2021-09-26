"One of the greatest rounds I've ever witnessed" - Logan Paul, Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and more react to the war between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega at UFC 266

Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and challenger Brian Ortega were involved in a barn-burner at UFC 266. The duo headlined the MMA promotion's latest pay-per-view in some style.
Squaring off at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas amid a heated rivalry, Volkanovski and Ortega put on a spectacle for the fans in attendance.
Though 'The Great' ended up claiming a one-sided unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45 and 50-44) victory over Ortega, both fighters had equal opportunities to end the fight before time.
The third round of the UFC 266 main event ended up being one of the greatest rounds in UFC title fight history. Volkanovski escaped two devious submission attempts - a guillotine and a triangle choke. Ortega, on the other hand, was subjected to some heavy ground-and-pound.
In the end, the five-round featherweight title fight went the distance and thoroughly impressed several UFC fighters and MMA fans around the world.
Here's how some of the biggest names in combat sports reacted to the thrilling contest between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega at UFC 266.
Alexander Volkanovski holds the longest active MMA winning streak among UFC fighters
With a win over the No.2-ranked contender in his division, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski improved one of his impressive MMA records even further.
The victory at UFC 266 was Volkanovski's 20th straight MMA triumph. No other active fighter on the UFC roster has a better winning streak than the 32-year-old Australian.
UFC welterweight titleholder Kamaru Usman is unbeaten in his last 18 fights and is just behind Volkanovski when it comes to winning streaks.
Meanwhile, lightweight mixed martial artist Damir Ismagulov and No.13-ranked featherweight contender Movsar Evloev are tied for third in the list with 15 straight victories each.
