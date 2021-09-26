"One of the greatest rounds I've ever witnessed" - Logan Paul, Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and more react to the war between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega at UFC 266

Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and challenger Brian Ortega were involved in a barn-burner at UFC 266. The duo headlined the MMA promotion's latest pay-per-view in some style.

Squaring off at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas amid a heated rivalry, Volkanovski and Ortega put on a spectacle for the fans in attendance.

Though 'The Great' ended up claiming a one-sided unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45 and 50-44) victory over Ortega, both fighters had equal opportunities to end the fight before time.

The third round of the UFC 266 main event ended up being one of the greatest rounds in UFC title fight history. Volkanovski escaped two devious submission attempts - a guillotine and a triangle choke. Ortega, on the other hand, was subjected to some heavy ground-and-pound.

In the end, the five-round featherweight title fight went the distance and thoroughly impressed several UFC fighters and MMA fans around the world.

Here's how some of the biggest names in combat sports reacted to the thrilling contest between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega at UFC 266.

The Diamond @DustinPoirier He might not be leaving with the belt but Ortega showed a champions heart tonight. Congratulations to both guys on a great fight! He might not be leaving with the belt but Ortega showed a champions heart tonight. Congratulations to both guys on a great fight!

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Not a bad fight. Congrats shartsy Not a bad fight. Congrats shartsy

Joe Joe Giannetti 🥋🤑💀 @Giannettimma What a fight! Volks jiu jitsu defense was UNREAL! & Ortega's heart is unmatched! but ya hate to see him keep taking these beatings in the top tier fights! Need that footwork and head movement game to level up! #UFC266 What a fight! Volks jiu jitsu defense was UNREAL! & Ortega's heart is unmatched! but ya hate to see him keep taking these beatings in the top tier fights! Need that footwork and head movement game to level up! #UFC266

Megan Anderson @MeganA_mma



What an absolute banger of a fight!!! Volkanovski does.... not... quit!! Aussie Aussie Aussie!!!! Lets freaking go champ!!!What an absolute banger of a fight!!! Volkanovski does.... not... quit!! #UFC266 Aussie Aussie Aussie!!!! Lets freaking go champ!!!



What an absolute banger of a fight!!! Volkanovski does.... not... quit!! #UFC266

Lando Vannata @GroovyLando Great fight. 145 is lit 👀 Great fight. 145 is lit 👀

Shane Burgos @HurricaneShaneB Beautiful fight! Ortega came on strong in that last round but Volkanovski’s pace and activity was great tonight! #UFC266 Beautiful fight! Ortega came on strong in that last round but Volkanovski’s pace and activity was great tonight! #UFC266

Brian BOOM Kelleher @brianboom135 What a fight. Volk looked so sharp. Amazing survival of those subs. Man Ortega is tough as they come but don’t like seeing that much damage taken What a fight. Volk looked so sharp. Amazing survival of those subs. Man Ortega is tough as they come but don’t like seeing that much damage taken

Charles Oliveira @CharlesDoBronxs



These guys delivered "a great show."



#UFC266 Volkanovski x Ortega was a WAR!These guys delivered "a great show." Volkanovski x Ortega was a WAR!



These guys delivered "a great show."



#UFC266

michael @bisping Holy shit! What an incredible fight. So impressed by @BrianTcity and the heart he showed. Of course the night belonged to @alexvolkanovski He truly is the champion of the world, but both men should take a bow! Congrats fellas!!! Inspired Holy shit! What an incredible fight. So impressed by @BrianTcity and the heart he showed. Of course the night belonged to @alexvolkanovski He truly is the champion of the world, but both men should take a bow! Congrats fellas!!! Inspired

Alexander Volkanovski holds the longest active MMA winning streak among UFC fighters

With a win over the No.2-ranked contender in his division, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski improved one of his impressive MMA records even further.

The victory at UFC 266 was Volkanovski's 20th straight MMA triumph. No other active fighter on the UFC roster has a better winning streak than the 32-year-old Australian.

Mike Bohn @MikeBohnMMA Alexander Volkanovski has won 20 fights in a row. Validated his title reign tonight for anyone who questioned it after the Max Holloway fights. #UFC266 Alexander Volkanovski has won 20 fights in a row. Validated his title reign tonight for anyone who questioned it after the Max Holloway fights. #UFC266 https://t.co/jNlpka4xjW

Also Read

UFC welterweight titleholder Kamaru Usman is unbeaten in his last 18 fights and is just behind Volkanovski when it comes to winning streaks.

Meanwhile, lightweight mixed martial artist Damir Ismagulov and No.13-ranked featherweight contender Movsar Evloev are tied for third in the list with 15 straight victories each.

Watch our exclusive interview with Dustin 'The Diamond' Poirier right here!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh