"One of the greatest rounds I've ever witnessed" - Logan Paul, Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and more react to the war between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega at UFC 266

Brian Ortega (left) and Alexander Volkanovski (right) embrace after their UFC 266 main event [Photo Credit: screengrab from a video by @ufcbtsport on Instagram]
Dominic Richard
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Sep 26, 2021 11:55 AM IST
Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and challenger Brian Ortega were involved in a barn-burner at UFC 266. The duo headlined the MMA promotion's latest pay-per-view in some style.

one of the greatest rounds I’ve ever witnessed #UFC266

Squaring off at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas amid a heated rivalry, Volkanovski and Ortega put on a spectacle for the fans in attendance.

Though 'The Great' ended up claiming a one-sided unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45 and 50-44) victory over Ortega, both fighters had equal opportunities to end the fight before time.

The third round of the UFC 266 main event ended up being one of the greatest rounds in UFC title fight history. Volkanovski escaped two devious submission attempts - a guillotine and a triangle choke. Ortega, on the other hand, was subjected to some heavy ground-and-pound.

In the end, the five-round featherweight title fight went the distance and thoroughly impressed several UFC fighters and MMA fans around the world.

Here's how some of the biggest names in combat sports reacted to the thrilling contest between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega at UFC 266.

He might not be leaving with the belt but Ortega showed a champions heart tonight. Congratulations to both guys on a great fight!
Great performance by the champ @alexvolkanovski
Not a bad fight. Congrats shartsy
Congrats champ! Hear of a lion! ❤️ @alexvolkanovski 👑 twitter.com/ufc/status/144…
My boy @BrianTcity lost and STILL delivered a championship post fight interview. All positivity. Proud of you my guy!
#backtothedrawingboard #theclimb #letsgo #neverquit #UFC266
What a fight! Volks jiu jitsu defense was UNREAL! & Ortega's heart is unmatched! but ya hate to see him keep taking these beatings in the top tier fights! Need that footwork and head movement game to level up! #UFC266
What a fight! Display of heart and skill!! Congrats @alexvolkanovski
Aussie Aussie Aussie!!!! Lets freaking go champ!!!

What an absolute banger of a fight!!! Volkanovski does.... not... quit!! #UFC266
Great fight. 145 is lit 👀
Beautiful fight! Ortega came on strong in that last round but Volkanovski’s pace and activity was great tonight! #UFC266
What a fight. Volk looked so sharp. Amazing survival of those subs. Man Ortega is tough as they come but don’t like seeing that much damage taken
What a fight !! Congrats to the terminator @alexvolkanovski 🥇 👑 #UFC266 what a performance!!!
Who’s the God dam champ!!!! @alexvolkanovski @ufc #ufc266
this is a movie. i actually can’t believe this is a real fight #UFC266 @BrianTcity @alexvolkanovski
Volkanovski x Ortega was a WAR!

These guys delivered "a great show."

#UFC266
Holy shit! What an incredible fight. So impressed by @BrianTcity and the heart he showed. Of course the night belonged to @alexvolkanovski He truly is the champion of the world, but both men should take a bow! Congrats fellas!!! Inspired

Alexander Volkanovski holds the longest active MMA winning streak among UFC fighters

With a win over the No.2-ranked contender in his division, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski improved one of his impressive MMA records even further.

The victory at UFC 266 was Volkanovski's 20th straight MMA triumph. No other active fighter on the UFC roster has a better winning streak than the 32-year-old Australian.

Alexander Volkanovski has won 20 fights in a row. Validated his title reign tonight for anyone who questioned it after the Max Holloway fights. #UFC266 https://t.co/jNlpka4xjW

UFC welterweight titleholder Kamaru Usman is unbeaten in his last 18 fights and is just behind Volkanovski when it comes to winning streaks.

Meanwhile, lightweight mixed martial artist Damir Ismagulov and No.13-ranked featherweight contender Movsar Evloev are tied for third in the list with 15 straight victories each.

