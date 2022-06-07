"Hard to hit, but even harder to collect money from" - Logan Paul harks back to fighting Floyd Mayweather a year ago today

On June 6, 2021, YouTuber and occasional boxer Logan Paul stepped into the ring to take on Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition boxing ring. One year later, Paul is commemorating the event on Instagram.

Paul managed to survive the eight three-minute rounds against Mayweather, largely considered the greatest pound-for-pound boxer in the world. That had more to do with Logan Paul's size and age. The 26-year old "Maverick" is 6 ft 2 in and weighed in at 189.5 pounds for the fight. Floyd Mayweather was 44 years old and won his first boxing championship belts at 130 pounds. He finished his career as a 147 pound welterweight.

Thinking back on the event, Logan Paul wrote:

"One year ago today, I fought Moyd Fayweather. He’s hard to hit, but even harder to collect money from. Who should I fight next?"

According to CompuBox, Paul landed just 28 punches out of the 217 he threw during the fight, for 12.9% accuracy. Mayweather landed 43 of the 107 punches he threw for a much higher 40.2% accuracy.

While there was no official winner, these stats tell you a little about how the fight between Mayweather and Paul went. Fans of Paul argue that just making it to the final bell against Mayweather was an accomplishment — one Conor McGregor didn't manage when he fought 'Money' in 2017.

4 years ago today, Floyd Mayweather (-450) beats Conor McGregor by TKO and made a cool $275 million in the process

Also referenced in Paul's post is the fact that Floyd Mayweather stiffed him on payment. According to Paul, he's yet to be fully compensated for fighting Mayweather. That's extra painful given the success of the Paul vs. Mayweather pay-per-view. According to several outlets, the event is estimated to have sold over a million pay-per-views, making it one of the biggest PPV events of the year.

Logan Paul's next fight with Floyd Mayweather will be in court

In a recent video interview with TMZ Sports, Paul confirmed that he still hasn't been paid in full and is "short a few mil." Logan said:

“Nah. We’re taking this one to court. See you in the courtroom. Congrats on going to prison, Floyd.”

Watch Logan Paul discuss his pay dispute with Floyd Mayweather below:

Paul's disclosed purse was $250,000 as a guaranteed fee plus a 10% share of the pay-per-view proceeds. With a million PPVs sold at $49.99, that would add up to five million dollars.

According to Floyd Mayweather, pay-per-view money takes time to process. He explained to The Pivot Podcast:

"I like the YouTubers. The money on the back end though, from pay-per-view, that takes a while. Nothing comes right away. I’m still collecting checks from fights seven or eight years ago."

Watch Floyd Mayweather on The Pivot Podcast below:

