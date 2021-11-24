Watch: When Logan Paul faked his own death in front of young fans for views

Logan Paul is known to ignite controversy on social media. The popular YouTube sensation faked his demise in a video in which he pranked young fans watching from a distance.

During the video, Logan Paul was seen standing near a hotel room window waving at the fans. The staged set-up was such that an armed person seemingly approached Paul and another crew member splashed fake blood on the window to make it appear as if he had been shot.

YouTuber and Paul's long-time friend Mark Dohner was also present in the video.

Logan Paul later stated the reason for staging the realistic prank, saying that the fans often visited his old house, and he wanted to teach them a lesson to stop them from spying on people.

"What I'm about to do today, is so wrong that it's almost right," said Logan Paul. "So I told [the fans] that I'm by myself so they think that the murder is real. You know what I'm going to do? I'm going to hold my fake vlog camera, so they think that I'm vlogging them instead of just standing and waving."

Logan Paul later deleted the video along with his infamous 'suicide forest' video

The video of Logan Paul faking his death has been officially taken down from Logan Paul's official YouTube channel, for reasons unknown. However, it is speculated that the YouTuber turned boxer deleted the video along with his infamous 'Suicide Forest' video to avoid criticism and condemnation.

Logan Paul was heavily criticized for uploading a vlog from his trip to Japan, which consisted of him visiting the suicide forest. In the video, Paul and his crew members discovered an actual dead body hanging from a tree inside the forest. The graphic visuals were displayed and uploaded to YouTube by Paul, who was then condemned for the ignorant and insensitive act.

He later came out and apologized to his fans for his actions in a YouTube video.

Watch Logan Paul's apology below:

