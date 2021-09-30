When Logan Paul was allegedly sued by 'Mad Mike' Hughes for his flat Earth mockumentary

Logan Paul has been involved in various controversies over the past few years.

In 2019, the YouTube star made a flat Earth 'mockumentary' with the title FLAT EARTH: To The Edge And Back. In the movie, Paul interviewed people who were believers of the theory.

One of the people interviewed by the 26-year-old was 'Mad' Mike Hughes. Hughes allegedly filed a lawsuit against Paul, claiming the YouTube star used footage of him under false pretenses. Hughes apparently sued 'The Maverick' for a whopping $500,000.

"He [Logan Paul] parodied everybody. He used my image and I never signed a release. I was never told what this thing was for. In fact, when he interviewed me, I didn’t know who the guy was. I didn’t find out until later it was Logan Paul, some YouTube guy, which still didn’t mean nothing to me. After this movie comes out, you find out he staged half of it." (h/t thedailybeast.com)

You can watch Logan Paul's flat Earth 'mockumentary' below:

Mike Hughes was a flat-earther and a daredevil who died in 2020. He passed away after an experiment went horribly wrong. While attempting to fly off in a self-made steam-powered rocket, the device crashed to the ground.

'Mad' was also a limousine driver. He set the Guinness World Record for making the biggest jump in a limousine car in 2022. Hughes covered a staggering 103-foot distance in a Lincoln Town car.

Logan Paul has ventured into the world of boxing

After achieving success online, Logan Paul made his professional boxing debut against fellow YouTuber KSI in November 2019. 'The Maverick' lost the six-round fight via split decision.

Despite the defeat, the 26-year-old managed to secure a bout with boxing royalty Floyd Mayweather. The two competed in an eight-round exhibition bout in June this year.

Also Read

Although Paul gave a good account of himself in the fight, Mayweather was clearly the better boxer on the night. The fight went the full distance but no official winner was announced due to the absence of judges.

Mark Hunt's lawsuit against the UFC may be a big win for the fighters - read more here!

Edited by Harvey Leonard