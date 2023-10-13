Logan Paul gives two-word response to rapper Drake placing massive bet on him despite infamous curse

Logan Paul doesn't seem to mind rapper Drake cashing in a massive bet on him , despite the infamous 'Drake Curse' having wreaked havoc in the sporting world in recent years.

The Canadian rapper is known for placing high-stake wagers on popular sporting events. However, his luck at gambling has always been abysmal.

The musician's constant misfortunes at the betting tables have been synonymized with a superstitious phenomenon called the 'Drake Curse,' according to which sporting teams or athletes who come in contact with him suffer significant downfalls in their careers.

The Grammy Award winner has been accused repeatedly of jinxing athletes and sporting sides by placing bets on them. This time around, Drake has placed a whopping $850,000 bet on 'The Maverick' to win his fight against Dillon Danis via knockout.

However, the YouTube superstar doesn't seem concerned at all. He reacted to the massive bet, claiming it would turn out an easy and lucrative endeavor for the rapper. In a post on X, Paul wrote:

"Easy money."

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis will serve as the co-headliner to KSI vs. Tommy Fury at the Misfit's Boxing - The Prime Card on October 14 at the AO Arena in Manchester, UK.

As per Odds Shark, 'The Maverick is a -450 favorite for the match, with 'El Jefe' as a +330 underdog.

While Logan Paul's boxing resume of 0-1 is nothing too fancy, he did fight to a draw against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a 2021 exhibition.

Meanwhile, Danis has yet to box as a professional. However, he boasts an extensive combat sports resume with a pro grappling record of 18-16 and an undefeated MMA record of 2-0.

Logan Paul confirms his fight with Dillon Danis is still on despite being injured during the press conference

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis' final press conference before their fight was anything but civil. At the presser, the duo engaged in a heated verbal exchange before things escalated into an all-out brawl, resulting in the security separating the fighters.

During the melee, 'El Jefe' hit the social media star with a microphone, cutting him. The incident birthed rumors of the fight being possibly canceled. However, in a recent post on X, 'The Maverick' confirmed that the fight is still happening.

The 28-year-old wrote:

"Dillon can’t escape me. The fight is very much happening, the stakes just got higher. 😈"

