"Get me to Hasbulla" - Logan Paul hints at a possible collaboration with 'Mini Khabib' Hasbulla Magomedov 

Logan Paul has hinted at a potential collaboration with social media sensation Hasbulla Magomedov. In his latest tweet, 'The Maverick' reached out to the 18-year-old viral blogger, also known as 'Mini Khabib.'

Check out Logan Paul's tweet below:

Logan Paul @LoganPaul get me to hasbulla get me to hasbulla

Ahead of his fight with Floyd Mayweather earlier this year, Logan Paul hilariously claimed he'd channel his 'inner Hasbulla' during the contest. He also referred to the Dagestani blogger as "the fiercest warrior the world has ever seen." Paul also said he loved Hasbulla and wanted to walk out with him for the fight.

"I know as long as I channel my inner Hasbulla, the greatest fighter of our time, we are going to get the job done. I'm channeling him. The fiercest warrior the world has ever seen. We love Hasbulla. I want him to walk out with me. Give me Hasbulla!" Logan Paul said.

While they didn't walk out together during the Mayweather fight, Logan Paul is clearly entertained by Hasbulla's antics and possibly wants to work with him down the line.

Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather collided in an exhibition boxing match on June 6, 2021. While most fans and analysts believed that the undefeated pugilist would knock Paul out, the YouTuber-turned-boxer showed great heart and resilience to go the distance with Mayweather.

To put things into perspective, former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor was stopped by 'Money' in the 10th round of their bout in 2017.

Meanwhile, Logan Paul had just one professional fight under his belt when he fought Mayweather earlier this year. Many MMA analysts and fighters even claimed that Paul defeated Mayweather simply because 'Money' couldn't finish the inexperienced boxer.

Who is Logan Paul fighting next?

Logan Paul said he'd definitely make a return to the boxing ring. However, his next opponent hasn't yet been announced. Former boxing heavyweight champion Mike Tyson recently said he'd like to fight 'The Maverick' down the line. Paul previously claimed he could beat 'Iron Mike' in a potential clash.

“Someone mentioned Mike Tyson. My lawyer mentioned it and he’s like, ‘Nah, Tyson will rip your head off, you don’t stand a chance.’ I’m like, ‘’I just went through all this.’ You can’t tell me I can’t beat Mike Tyson. He’s old, old,” Logan Paul said on his Impaulsive podcast.

Also Read

Edited by Utathya Ghosh

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far