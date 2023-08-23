Logan Paul hires bouncer famous for choking out Dillon Danis in 2021 as his personal security

Social media influencer turned WWE superstar Logan Paul is set to take on Bellator welterweight Dillon Danis in a boxing match on October 14. The two will face off in Manchester, England but recently met up in London for a press conference and a face to face.

Paul was accompanied on the London trip by Chance, a bouncer, who is famous for having choked out Danis outside Beach Comber Bar and Grill in New Jersey. The incident occurred in September, 2021, when Danis tried to Google his way into a bar but was refused entry due to a lack of identification on himself.

Chance refused to relent and let Danis in without any ID and then choked him out after 'El Jefe' tried to throw a punch.

Logan Paul took to his Instagram and posted a picture alongside Chance on his stories. He mentioned that he flew out Chance to London as part of his own security detail.

He wrote:

"this is the bouncer that choked Dillon out. I flew him to London and hired him as my personal security"

Paul also used a picture of Dillon Danis being choked out by the bouncer in the press conference and teased the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt for being controlled on the ground by a security guard.

Fans react to Logan Paul roping in Chance the bouncer who choked out Dillon Danis

Fans reacted to Logan Paul going the extra mile to get one up on Dillon Danis by flying out Chance the bouncer who choked him two years ago.

Fans joined in on Danis' running jokes against Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal.

"He doing too much Dillon 100% going to win this, I'm betting the house"

"Did you check, was he with Nina before you?"

Others defended Dillon Danis for being drunk on the night he was choked and called out Paul for needing a massive security team to protect him.

"Put him up against Dillon in a grappling match and Dillon will beat him. Dude was drunk out his mind that day."

"This just makes it look like Logan needs backup to take out Dillon"

"He’s going to make the bouncer fight in his place."

"Of course Logan Paul comes with all them security. Why is the kid so insecure"

Fans react to Paul roping in bouncer. [via Twitter]