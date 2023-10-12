Logan Paul issues 4-word reaction to Dillon Danis breaking out his WWE move at XSeries10's open workouts

Logan Paul has reacted to Dillon Danis breaking out his WWE move at Xseries10's open workouts.

Paul and Danis are set to square off inside the squared circle later this weekend on Oct. 14 in Manchester, England. Ahead of the event, the open workouts were held last night, and as one would assume, it was filled with rather bizarre antics.

While Dillon Danis is set to make his boxing debut, the former Bellator MMA fighter showcased his grappling skills during the public workouts. Moreover, he also pulled off some WWE moves, which seemed to be a dig at Logan Paul.

Reacting to the same, Paul took to Twitter and issued a four-word reaction. He said:

"Alright this is hilarious"

Expand Tweet

It is worth noting that Logan Paul did not hit the pads during the public workout. After hitting just one right hand on the pads, Paul proceeded to take off his gloves and started to showcase his grappling skills to indicate that he was ready for everything.

Michael Bisping reacts to Logan Paul's fake injury ahead of his fight against Dillon Danis

During a recent appearance on his brother's show, BS w/ Jake Paul, 'Maverick' made a rather shocking revelation and claimed that he had broken his wrist.

However, Paul later revealed that he was just joking and wanted to make sure that Danis showed up for their fight. Reacting to the same, former UFC middleweight champion, Michael Bisping called it a 'stupid joke'

In a recently posted video on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping said:

“Logan Paul breaks his wrist one week out from the Dillon Danis fight or so he claims… In training for this fight, he connected with a punch wrong, broke his wrist, he’s sitting there with a wrist strap on and ooh everyone’s coming out and saying he’s making excuses already."

He added:

"He’s going to lose to Dillon. But guess what? It’s just another stupid joke in a long line of f*****g jokes. My God! These guys, what an absolute embarrassment! There you go. He didn’t break his wrist. He was trying to make sure that Dilon shows up so therefore he’s saying I’m injured and all the rest of it."

Catch Michael Bisping's comments in the video below (00:20):