Logan Paul makes fun of Austin McBroom's boxing outfit for the YouTubers vs. TikTokers event 

YouTube star Logan Paul took to Twitter to poke fun at Austin McBroom's outlandish robe for the recently concluded YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing event.

McBroom beat Bryce Hall via TKO in the headliner of the event, which took place on June 12.

Although he won the fight, Austin McBroom drew a lot of flak on social media because of the boxing outfit he wore to the ring.

McBroom wore what appeared to be a lion-themed outfit for his fight against Hall. His choice of clothes attracted a lot of attention from fans on social media and somewhat overshadowed his impressive win against Hall.

Fans were roasting McBroom for his outfit, with people claiming he was inspired by the likes of Kendall Jenner, cartoon characters, hockey game mascots and Angry Birds characters.

Logan Paul also joined the bandwagon and poked fun at McBroom's outfit, sharing a picture of himself wearing a fun-looking lion costume and comparing it to McBroom's.

Check out some of the hilarious fan tweets about Austin McBroom's outfit below-

Why does @AustinMcbroom’s walkout outfit remind me of the orange doodle bop? 😂🥴 #Tiktokvsyoutube pic.twitter.com/hue8e3BpQ0 — rianne 🥳 (@RianneBeaird) June 13, 2021

I don’t like Bryce Hall either just to be clear and Austin mcbroom did win, HOWEVER idk how any of you can like such a problematic person. He’s literally the worst.

lil fun fact he was inspired by kendall jenner for his fight outfit. pic.twitter.com/hhIIxv6YEF — kscott🤮 (@kayylascott) June 13, 2021

WOW Austin McBroom really skinned a Muppet for his outfit — Lil BigMac (@bigmac_lil) June 13, 2021

I mean we all knew you would win lol , question tho, was your outfit made with real muppet fur? 👹🤣 pic.twitter.com/phc8XD42Ef — mel💜 (@melmariemua) June 13, 2021

Y’all didn’t hear it from me but I’m pretty sure Austin McBroom did something bad to Gritty to get his outfit.... pic.twitter.com/sPywrzrMM7 — lika (@Malika_Ann) June 13, 2021

YouTubers led by Austin McBroom proved too hot to handle for TikTokers

Vinnie Hacker was the only person representing the TikTok content creators who picked up a win by defeating Deji.

Other than that, it was very clear that the YouTube content creators were much superior to their TikTok counterparts inside the boxing ring.

As for Logan Paul, he recently fought Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition boxing match and surprised the world by going the distance with the undefeated boxing legend.

Paul had just one professional fight under his belt before taking on arguably the greatest boxer ever.

What seemed risky at first now seems like a great move for Paul as he has not only made millions from the fight but also skyrocketed his popularity by lasting eight rounds with Mayweather.

