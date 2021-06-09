Where did Austin McBroom go to college?

Before Austin McBroom rose to fame for his ACE Family YouTube channel, he played collegiate-level basketball for multiple educational institutions.

Austin McBroom spent his freshman year playing for Central Michigan University. He stood out as a member of the Chippewas, earning a spot on the Mid-American Conference All-Freshman team.

The point guard then transferred to Saint Louis University and played for the Billikens for two seasons. In his senior year, Austin McBroom decided to take his talents to Eastern Washington University. Playing for the Eagles, Austin McBroom scored a career-high 37 points against Northern Colorado in 2016.

Throughout his collegiate basketball career, Austin McBroom averaged 11.5 points, 2.4 assists, and 2 rebounds. He shot a decent 40.1 percent from the field and an impressive 40 percent from beyond the arc.

Austin McBroom attended Campbell Hall for high school. He also played for the academy's basketball varsity team alongside Jrue Holiday, who now starts for Eastern Conference contender Milwaukee Bucks.

In one of his YouTube videos, Austin McBroom revealed that he dabbled in several sports, but in the end, it was basketball that captured his heart. The 29-year-old said:

“Baseball was just too slow for me. And then football, I hated getting tackled. I would just run all over the field. Basketball is just something I was always in love with. Couldn’t get bored with basketball.”

Watch the full video below:

YouTube vs. TikTok: Austin McBroom fights Bryce Hall

The YouTube sensation will headline a boxing event against fellow internet celebrity Bryce Hall. They will meet each other in the ring as part of a YouTube vs. TikTok boxing event called Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms.

The rivalry between McBroom and Hall began several months ago when the ACE Family star started calling out fellow content creators and challenging them to a boxing match.

The former college basketball player initially tried to start a rivalry against Jake Paul, but 'The Problem Child' paid him no attention. He then shifted his sights towards TikTok celebrity Bryce Hall.

The rivalry reached its boiling point when McBroom and Hall engaged in a scuffle during a press event. They will soon get a chance to settle their online feud when they meet inside a boxing ring on June 12.

