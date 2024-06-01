Logan Paul offers to replace Mike Tyson to fight Jake Paul on July 20, 'The Problem Child' responds: "Loser has to change their last name"

Jake Paul's fight against Mike Tyson has been postponed following 'Iron Mike's' recent health scare. Interestingly, Logan Paul has now offered to replace the 57-year-old, prompting a fiery response from 'The Problem Child'.

Paul was scheduled to fight Tyson on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. However, the bout had to be postponed after the former heavyweight champion suffered an ulcer flare-up during a recent flight from Miami to Los Angeles. A new date is expected to be announced on June 7.

Shortly after the news of the postponement broke, the older Paul brother took to X and offered to step in as the replacement and face his younger brother:

Trending

"So Mike Tyson's out? I'll step in and we can settle this once and for all Jake Paul."

'The Problem Child' welcomed the challenge, adding high stakes to the brother vs. brother matchup:

"Mom doesn't want me to KO you but f**k it. Loser has to change their last name."

Expand Tweet

While both Paul brothers have had boxing bouts before, Jake is more experienced. He holds a record of 9-1 and has won against many ex-UFC stars, namely Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, and Ben Askren. In his most recent fight, he finished former Golden Gloves champion Ryan Bourland in the opening round.

Meanwhile, Logan holds a combined record of 1-1-2, including his professional and amateur outings. 'Maverick's' most notable performance came in 2021 as he claimed a draw against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr., who was almost 35 pounds lighter than him on fight night.

He claimed a DQ win in his most recent fight against Dillon Danis at Misfits Boxing: The PRIME Card after the former Bellator fighter tried to put him in a guillotine choke in the final round.

When Logan Paul said he is a better boxer than Jake Paul

While Jake Paul holds a more attractive boxing record, Logan Paul is convinced that he is better at the sweet science than his younger sibling.

During a segment of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, the WWE superstar claimed that he had lost out on countless opportunities, including a fight against Nate Diaz, because other fighters saw 'The Problem Child' as an easier challenge:

"I think I'm better than you and I think Nate [Diaz] chose you for a reason and I think everyone knows that... [I] went toe to toe eight rounds with the greatest boxer of all time... I'm tired of not being picked because you're an easier fight."

Catch Logan Paul's comments on Jake Paul below:

Paul added that the fact that many big names choosing to fight his younger brother despite him regularly drawing big pay-per-view numbers is evidence that they see 'The Problem Child' as a less challenging matchup.