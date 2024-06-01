Logan Paul offers to replace Mike Tyson, Islam Makhachev talks Dustin Poirier beef, Henry Cejudo wants ranked UFC bantamweight: MMA News Roundup

Logan Paul offers to replace Mike Tyson, Islam Makhachev addresses heated face-off with Dustin Poirier and Henry Cejudo calls out top-ranked UFC bantamweight.

#3 Logan Paul offers to step in for Mike Tyson to fight Jake Paul

Logan Paul has proposed a brother vs. brother bout following the news that Mike Tyson's bout against Jake Paul has been postponed.

'The Problem Child' was originally scheduled to face Tyson on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The bout has now had to be postponed, however, after the former heavyweight boxing champion suffered from a flare-up of ulcers. The new date for their bout is set to be announced on June 7.

Following the news of Mike Tyson's illness, Logan Paul took to X to offer a solution by stating that he would be willing to step in to fight his brother instead. 'The Maverick' tweeted:

"So Mike Tyson's out? I'll step in and we can settle this once and for all Jake Paul."

His younger brother then wasted no time in responding and added an intriguing stipulation, should it take place. Jake Paul wrote back:

"Mom doesn't want me to KO you but f**k it. Loser has to change their last name."

#2 Islam Makhachev addressed heated face-off with Dustin Poirier, says they have now buried the hatchet backstage

Islam Makhachev recently shared some details regarding the heated face-off between and Dustin Poirier during the UFC 302 pre-fight press conference.

Following the presser in which both men traded jibes at one another on the mic, the pair were brought back on stage for the promotional face-off. Tensions soon boiled over, however, and the lightweight stars had to be separated.

Following the scuffle, Makhachev spoke with Megan Olivi of ESPN MMA and revealed that him and Poirier had infact settled their dispute backstage. He said:

"In the press conference, he say some bad words, but today after the official weigh-ins, we all fixed it. He say, 'I don't mean what I say,' but it's okay, we all fix it this morning. I respect him, he's a great fighter. He's a legend. He did a lot of job for this sport, but tomorrow night I have to finish him."

#1 Henry Cejudo takes aim at top-ranked UFC bantamweight for his next bout

Henry Cejudo appears to be laying the groundwork for his next fight, after recently taking aim at Petr Yan on his Pound 4 Pound pocast with Kamaru Usman.

'Triple C' made his UFC comeback last year following his retirement from the octagon in 2020. Despite a wealth of confidence in his ability, Cejudo's return hasn't quite gone to plan as he has suffered back-to-back losses at the hands of Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili.

While some fans thought Cejudo would hang up his gloves again following the defeats, it appears as though he is in fact readying himself for yet another bout.

Addressing a potential clash against 'No Mercy' during his podcast, the former UFC bantamweight champ said:

"I think the biggest banger for me is Petr Yan dude. Two former UFC champions, It gets us that much closer to the belt...The winner of us [me vs. Yan] could potentially be fighting for the belt next...It's crazy."

Catch Cejudo's comments here (6:55):