Logan Paul provides update after being told he may have spent $3.5 million on fake Pokemon cards

Logan Paul spent $3.5 million on Pokemon cards last month. However, many so-called Pokemon experts have raised question marks over the box's authenticity and suggested that the cards might be fake.

After spending the most money anyone has ever spent on Pokemon cards, the possibility of them being fake is certainly not appreciated by Paul. The $3.5 million Pokemon box was initially authenticated by BBCE, which happens to be one of the world's biggest sports card exchanges and authenticators.

Paul recently took to Twitter to reveal that he will be personally visiting the company that guaranteed its authenticity this weekend. Replying to a post that claimed he might have spent $3.5 million on a box of fake cards, the YouTube star tweeted:

"Update on this: I’m flying to Chicago this weekend to verify the case with BBCE, the company who insured its authenticity. to be continued…"

Logan Paul @LoganPaul



"update on this: I'm flying to Chicago this weekend to verify the case with BBCE, the company who insured its authenticity"

Logan Paul will certainly have his fingered crossed and will hope that the Pokemon boxes turn out to be legitimate.

Logan Paul wore a $250,000 Pokemon card for his fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Logan Paul is an admant lover of Pokemon cards and owns quite a collection of rare cards. Over the past year or two, Paul has spent stupendous amounts of money to acquire rare Pokemon cards and boxes.

One of which, happens to be a BGS 10 1st edition Charizard. Logan Paul loves this card so much that he even wore it during the walkout of his fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr. 'The Maverick' kept his BGS 10 Charizard in a diamond encrusted case and wore it during the walkout of his fight.

SAINT @saint Logan Paul walked out with a 1st edition BGS 10 Charizard Pokemon card around his neck valued at over $250,000. Logan Paul walked out with a 1st edition BGS 10 Charizard Pokemon card around his neck valued at over $250,000. https://t.co/3tZXKrDeeL

The 1st edition BGS 10 Charizard is Logan Paul's prized possession and happens to be one of only three in the entire world. No wonder Paul kept the card in a diamond encrusted case. Moreover, the card is said to be worth a whopping $250,000.

