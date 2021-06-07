Which Pokemon was on the necklace Logan Paul wore to the ring for his fight against Floyd Mayweather?

YouTube star Logan Paul wore a Pokemon collector's card around his neck during his walkout for his exhibition bout against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. But it's not just any card, it's a 1st edition BGS (Beckett Grading Service) 10 Charizard Pokemon holographic card.

Before Logan Paul stepped inside the ring, he showed off his special Charizard Pokemon card like a rapper flaunting his diamond bling. It may seem bizarre but Logan Paul's Pokemon card is probably more valuable than most jewelry worn by famous popular hip-hop stars.

How much is it worth? A whopping $250,000!

Logan Paul walked out with a 1st edition BGS 10 Charizard Pokemon card around his neck valued at over $250,000. pic.twitter.com/3tZXKrDeeL — SAINT (@saint) June 7, 2021

Logan Paul's obsession with Pokemon cards

The Charizard card that Logan Paul walked out with is clearly a precious piece of treasure to the content creator. He made a video about acquiring the card on his YouTube channel last October.

Watch the video below:

In a video titled "I Spent $150,000 On This Pokémon Card" Logan Paul described the BGS 10 Chrizard as "the holy grail of Pokemon cards as there are only 100 of them in existence.

Logan Paul is really passionate about collecting uber-rare Pokemon cards. He once hosted a highly-anticipated event on his YouTube channel, unboxing 36 first-edition card packs that were collectively worth around $2 million.

He hosted the event in honor of Pokemon’s 25th anniversary. He previously held a similar fundraiser in October 2020 in which unboxed $200,000 worth of collector cards, and successfully raised $130,000 for charity.

How did Logan Paul fare against Floyd Mayweather?

Logan Paul duked it out with Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The 26-year-old was largely dominated by the boxing legend for eight rounds. But the bout didn't conclude with an official winner as there were no judges for the exhibition.

Logan Paul, however, surprised many as he successfully went the distance. He said surviving eight rounds against the boxing icon was a victory in itself.

"It was one of the greatest moments of my life. Damn, I'm happy," Logan Paul said during the post-fight interview.

