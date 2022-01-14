Logan Paul reacts to his Pokemon cards scam video trending at No.1 on YouTube

Logan Paul has reacted to his latest video trending at No.1 on YouTube. The social media star recently uploaded a video where he flew down to Chicago to verify the authenticity of his $3.5 million sealed first edition Pokemon cards box-set.

The video was quick to claim the spot for the No.1 trending video on the video-sharing platform. Paul took to Twitter to react to the same. He tweeted:

"maybe i should youtube more"

It is worth noting that Paul was absent from YouTube for nearly seven months before coming back with a video on January 10th. In the video, he was seen promoting his newly founded beverage company 'PRIME'. Interestingly, that video also claimed the spot of No.1 trending on YouTube.

Did Logan Paul's $3.5 million Pokemon cards turn out to be fake?

In December 2021, Logan Paul shared that he had made an astounding purchase after spending an exorbitant amount of money on Pokeman cards. Paul was quickly met with speculation surrounding the authenticity of the cards.

Having spent $3.5 million on the box-set, Paul had to verify that his purchase was legitimate.

As seen in the recently uploaded YouTube video, the YouTube star met up with officials from the Baseball Card Exchange to verify the authenticity of the cards. Sadly for 'Maverick', his $3.5 million purchase turned out to be fake.

Interestingly, the box was originally verified by the Baseball Card Exchange themselves. It turns out there was a lapse in judgment by the organization's officials. Paul expressed his disbelief in the video where he said:

"Oh, man. I’m a super-positive person, bro. And I’ll always be the one to look at the bright side. And I’m trying, but this is very hard. It’s just so sad for all parties involved. It’s sad for the Pokemon community; like, how many fraudulent things are out there. I’m grateful for the things that I have that are real now. I’m literally like, I’m picturing my Charizard in my head. Oh my God! Holy sh*t! Like, something real, something worth a lot of money that is real. Damn, bro. I just went from 11 first edition boxes to 5, yeah to 5. We got f**ked. End of story.”

Watch Logan Paul's recently uploaded YouTube video below:

