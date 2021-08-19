Logan Paul recalls how he almost caused a "massive altercation" between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov

The bitter rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the greatest tales in the combat sports world and will go down in history as the stuff of legends.

It is a hatchet that has not been buried since the feud flared up nearly four years ago. Most recently, the residents of Las Vegas Boulevard almost bore witness to another chapter of their iconic beef. Media reported earlier in August that Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov almost crossed paths at the Las Vegas hotspot, 'Catch.'

"Fortunately for everyone, the two just missed each other by just a few minutes," said a PageSix report dated August 4.

In a recent episode of the Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul revealed he had a role to play behind Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov's near-miss encounter at the celebrity-favorite restaurant in Las Vegas.

"I was almost responsible for a massive altercation between two of the biggest combat sports stars on the planet. Chef Eric, my chef, texted me and was like 'Yo can you get me into 'Catch' tonight?', so I hit up my person at 'Catch' and was like 'Hey, can you get a table for my chef Eric plus three. I didn't think anything of it, right?" Logan Paul said.

He then added:

"I get a text from the girl the next morning and she goes, 'Yeah Eric showed up with Conor McGregor,' because he's cooking for Conor and his camp. And I was like, 'Oh! I didn't know that, I don't know why I didn't make that connection, ok, cool'. And she says, 'Yeah, Khabib was here ten minutes before McGregor walked in' - ten minutes! Apparently the staff was flipping the f*** out because Khabib was at the restaurant. And nobody knew Conor was coming, right? He just showed up. And they f***ing hate each other."

According to Logan Paul, he booked a table at 'Catch' for his chef Eric Triliegi, who also happens to work with Conor McGregor. However, he did not know that Eric would bring the Irishman with him as a guest. He only found out the next day when another guest present at the table texted him about what happened at the restaurant.

Logan Paul's trainer eyes a future bout with Conor McGregor

Logan Paul last fought undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and went eight full rounds without getting knocked out, which is quite a feat given the difference in experience between the two competitors.

In an interview with former Olympic boxer Tony Jeffries following the bout, Logan Paul's lead trainer Milton Lacroix stated that their camp would not mind a future contest with Conor McGregor.

"We wouldn't mind taking on that guy: Conor McGregor. We wouldn't mind going a couple of rounds with him. I mean just think about it, Floyd beat him up and knocked him out, so why not fight someone who went the distance in Logan?" Milton Lacroix said.

