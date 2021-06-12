Logan Paul reveals the "old school boxing trick" that Floyd Mayweather used against him

Logan Paul was introduced to an "old school boxing trick" during his fight against Floyd Mayweather.

'Money' used his 12-ounce glove to cover Paul's mouth and suffocate him while the referee was separating them, claimed the 26-year-old YouTuber.

Paul and Mayweather competed in a boxing match last week. Neither was declared the winner since it was an exhibition bout.

During his appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan Paul said he was surprised by the trick that Floyd Mayweather used against him.

"I was down by his (Floyd Mayweather's) hit once and I feel his glove come around my face on the far side of the referee. Mot*******er covers my mouth. He covers my mouth. He opens his glove and covers my mouth and in my mind, I'm like 'he's suffocating me'. In my head, I'm like 'holy fu****g sh*t, this is one of those old school boxing tricks that you hear about', and I missed the breath. That was crazy. I'm sure he has got a thousand of those (tricks) up his sleeve," said Paul.

Logan Paul was praised for surviving eight rounds with Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather v Logan Paul

Although Floyd Mayweather clearly outstruck Logan Paul, the YouTuber-turned-boxer was heavily praised for his performance.

Paul was able to hold his own ground against Mayweather and even clipped the legendary boxer a few times. By the end of the eighth round, Paul had done enough to earn Mayweather's - and a lot of fans' - respect.

"I had fun. You've got to realize I'm not 21 anymore. But it's good to move around with these young guys. Test my skills. Just to have some fun. (Logan Paul is) a great young fighter. Strong, tough. He's better than I thought he was. I was surprised by him tonight. A good guy. Even though he doesn't have much experience, he knew how to use his weight and he knew how to tie me up tonight," said Mayweather after the fight.

Paul is currently 0-1 as a professional boxer. His only professional boxing match transpired in 2019 against fellow YouTuber KSI. Paul lost the fight via split decision.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh