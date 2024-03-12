Logan Paul reveals shocking details, says he rejected offer to fight "senile" Mike Tyson before brother Jake swooped in

Logan Paul recently asserted that he personally turned down the prospect of fighting Mike Tyson, while his brother Jake Paul later accepted the opportunity.

'The Problem Child' is slated to face off against boxing legend Tyson on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The event is scheduled to be streamed live on Netflix, accessible to all subscribers.

However, during a recent episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast, the older Paul sibling claimed that he was initially offered the chance to fight 'Iron Mike' before his brother, but he declined due to the substantial age difference between himself and Tyson:

"For both Mike and Jake, the bag. I don't know if you can say no ... I said no to fighting Mike Tyson, and I was offered [to fight], but on Netflix and not for a biga** bag. I was just like, 'Oh, this could be a real fight'."

He added:

"I have been asked before, 'Do you think you can beat Mike Tyson?' My answer was, and will be, yes. I just think he's too old, bro, and it's just crazy, he's senile."

Check out Logan Paul's comments below (6:00):

Tyson is hailed as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers in history. He is currently past his prime, having retired from boxing in 2005 with an impressive record of 50-6, including 44 knockouts.

The combat sports community is raising eyebrows over the notable 31-year age difference between 'Iron Mike' and his upcoming opponent. These apprehensions were compounded by a viral video showing Tyson using a walking stick, indicating struggles with sciatica.

Logan Paul announces WWE SummerSlam 2024 date and venue

During the same episode of his podcast, Logan Paul announced the date and venue for WWE's SummerSlam 2024. The event is set to take place in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, at the Cleveland Browns Stadium on Aug. 3.

'The Maverick' mentioned that Friday Night SmackDown will also be hosted in Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage Field House Arena on Aug. 2, the night before SummerSlam 2024.

Check out Logan Paul's comments below:

The WWE United States champion was ecstatic to share the news and expressed his excitement about potentially bringing several prominent celebrities and athletes to the event. Among his hopeful recruits are his brother, Jake Paul, Machine Gun Kelly, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and Kelce's brother, former NFL player Jason Kelce.

Paul also mentioned his desire for an opponent, playfully suggesting NBA legend LeBron James or comedian Dave Chappelle as potential contenders.