Logan Paul and KSI have achieved major success wih their energy drink company, PRIME, which the two YouTubers founded in 2022.

The surging popularity of the drink prompted the UFC to sign a deal with the company, which now appears have put 'Maverick' in a situation where he cannot criticize the UFC.

During a recent episode of the IMPAULSIVE Podcast, Paul was joined by his brother Jake, and they discussed the UFC's treatment of its fighters. 'Maverick' gave a supremely diplomatic answer, which caused Paul's co-host Mike Majlak to point out that Logan Paul is a company man.

Majlak said this:

"Good answer. Weasel your way out you [liberal]. That's like, a safety answer, bro. Who told you to say that one, the Illuminati? Bro you're bought and sold."

Jed I. Goodman © @jedigoodman Jake and Logan talk Francis Ngannou and the UFC.

The partnership between PRIME and the UFC began in February, and the company's logo has been plastered across the hallowed octagon alongside the iconic Modelo beer bottle.

The UFC and its president Dana White have come under fire over recent years for the treatment of their fighters.

Fighter pay has been the main topic of conversation, and the fact that athletes are seen breaking down in tears after being awarded a $50,000 bonus serves to add extra fuel to the fire. Health insurance for fighters has also been polarizing topic.

Logan Paul grapples with Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski, and Craig Jones

Logan Paul has a background in freestyle wrestling, which both me and his brother Jake did in highschool. 'Maverick' has also trained in BJJ for several years and is certainly a competant grappler.

However, MMA fans across the globe would no doubt have been shocked to see footage of Paul grappling with Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski, and Craig Jones.

It isn't clear how the trio of combat sports legends met up with Paul, but footage of 'Maverick' grappling with Adesanya has been released online:

"Israel Adesanya and Logan Paul training together... well this could be interesting."

Watch the video below:

Alexander Volkanovski is busy preparing for his clash with Yair Rodriguez, which set to headline UFC 290 in July. The bout will see the current featherweight champion unify the title against the interim champion in what could be a striking spectacle.

