Logan Paul trolls Mike Tyson for picking against him after going 8 rounds with Floyd Mayweather

During his appearance on 'Impaulsive' earlier this year, Mike Tyson predicted how the exhibition bout between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather would unfold. 'Iron' Mike opined that 'Money' would ultimately dictate the eight-round boxing match against Paul.

However, contrary to the legendary boxer's early predictions, Paul used the massive size discrepancy to his advantage and took the fight to the distance.

In the post-fight presser following the closure of Paul vs. Mayweather, Logan Paul stated that Mike Tyson was among the many boxing pundits who had envisioned the fight to go in favor of Floyd Mayweather.

"I made a list of everyone who said I would lose this fight. I made a list of everyone that said Floyd was going to dictate exactly how it went. And I'm posting it. Like, you're all f**ked. Mike Tyson is on it. I love Mike Tyson but he is on it. He told me on my own podcast, 'Floyd is going to beat his f**king a**.' That's what he said. Floyd didn't beat my f**king a** Mike," said Logan Paul.

Coming into the headliner fight tonight, Logan Paul was fully aware of his inadequate skillset compared to Floyd Mayweather. In the latter part of the fight, 'The Maverick' mostly clinched with Mayweather to evade the undefeated pro boxers attacks.

Floyd Mayweather actually knocked out Logan Paul, but held him up during the fight to carry it through 8 rounds 👀 pic.twitter.com/Y4JSimELIr — FootBasket.com (@Foot_Basket) June 7, 2021

Logan Paul lays out plans for his boxing career

Logan Paul is 0-1 as a boxer. The 26-year-old has fought fellow YouTuber KSI twice, once in an amateur fight and another time under a professional boxing setting. Both times, the Ohio native was unable to secure victory against his British rival.

However, owing to his social media gimmicks, the older of the Paul brothers somehow landed a deal with Showtime to box arguably the best defensive boxer of all time, Floyd Mayweather. By going the distance with 'Money,' Paul has certainly bagged some credentials as a prizefighter.

Speaking of what lies in the future for him as a professional fighter, Logan Paul added:

"I don't know. You know, I'm such an infant in this sport. Regardless of the performance that was put on tonight, this is my third fight, against Floyd Mayweather, you know. Let me get a little good and then for sure, I'll be putting on prizefights. That's the answer. I'm sure there is a list of opponents on Twitter...I'll pick one."

Check out Logan Paul's entire press conference below:

Please take 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.

Edited by Avinash Tewari