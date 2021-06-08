How many PPV buys did the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight generate?

The much-anticipated bout between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul finally culminated on June 6, 2021. Under regular circumstances, the governing body of the boxing event - in this case, the Florida State Boxing Commission - releases information like fight purses, PPV buys, etc. However, since the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul was an exhibition, the same information is not available in white and black.

Nevertheless, The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer's estimates suggest that the event garnered around 600,000-650,000 pay-per-view buys within the US,. Each PPV purchase cost $49.99. Thus, going by Meltzer's estimates, the PPV buys in the US alone fetched $30 million.

Meltzer's rough estimates for #MayweatherPaul: 600K-650K PPV buys. (US TV buys only, so it doesn't include international or streaming). — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) June 8, 2021

The estimate provided by Dave Meltzer was only limited to the US, whereas the fight was watched all over the world. Furthermore, Showtime Sport's server was overburdened with requests to the point of crashing on the day of the event. Showtime Boxing has been a leader in the realm of combat sports broadcasting and the server crash due to surplus demand shows that the event received the attention Floyd Mayweather expected it to

Joe Rogan congratulates Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul on pulling off a "genius" event

UFC color commentator and podcast host Joe Rogan took to Instagram to share his thoughts about the event. He wrote:

"About last night... first off I have to say I was really surprised at how much I was looking forward to this fight. Right before the bell rang for the opening around I was legitimately giddy with excitement. I think the whole thing is pretty fascinating. First of all @FloydMayweather [Floyd mayweather]is a f**king genius in more ways than one. He’s arguably the greatest boxer of all time, and in the twilight of his career he’s managed to make hundreds of millions of dollars fighting people who really don’t have a chance to beat him. Just f**king genius. He’s figured out a way to compete into his 40s and make more money than any other boxer alive. It’s really incredible. And the confidence that he has to have in his skills to fight a guy 20 years younger than him and 35 pounds heavier can’t be emphasized enough... and for @loganpaul, just going 8 hard rounds with a superb multi division world champion like is pretty f**king incredible."

