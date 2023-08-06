Logan Paul will have police escort him to Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz after huge WWE SummerSlam win  

August 5 is a massive day for Paul brothers Logan Paul and Jake Paul. While elder sibling Logan battled it out against Ricochet at WWE SummerSlam, Jake is all set to face MMA legend Nate Diaz. Minutes before heading into his wrestling match, Logan connected with Jake on a video call to give his best wishes.

The 2023 SummerSlam pay-per-view event took place in Detroit, Michigan. 'Maverick' promised his younger brother that he would fly down to Dallas, Texas to watch his fight as soon as his wrestling match gets over.

“I’m gonna try to get there as quick as possible. Like, as soon as my match ends, to the SUVs, to the jet, Police escorts, and I’m there. I love you, bro! I’m proud of you Jake, I’m proud of you!” Logan Paul said on the call.

Watch the Paul brothers have a conversation below, courtesy of Jade I. Goodman's Twitter handle:

Logan Paul fought Ricochet in a grudge match at the 2023 SummerSlam. After an exciting contest, Ricochet tried to beat Paul via a splash. However, 'Maverick' rolled out of the way and hit him with brass knuckles to finish the match.

Logan Paul went out of the way to make sure he attends Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz

Heading into the 2023 SummerSlam, Logan had said that he asked the WWE to book his fight as the opening contest on the pay-per-view event because he wanted to be ringside at Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz. He had made the revelation while speaking on the Impaulsive podcast in July.

Paul’s opponent and former WWE champion Ricochet seemingly confirmed the claim in his interview with Lucha Libre. The request was obviously accepted. Dallas and Detroit are a whopping 1184 miles [1905 km] apart. But 'Maverick' will try his best to keep the promise made to his brother.

