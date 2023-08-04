Logan Paul's huge rumored request to WWE before SummerSlam seemingly confirmed by former champion

WWE Superstar Logan Paul's huge rumored request to the company has now seemingly been confirmed by former champion Ricochet.

Ricochet and Logan are currently in a heated feud, as both superstars have been taking digs at each other in the past couple of RAW episodes. They are set to face off at SummerSlam on August 5.

The Maverick made a huge request to WWE on his IMPAULSIVE podcast. He said that he wants his bout against Ricochet to be the opening match of the night as he wants to be there for his brother Jake Paul's boxing match.

Ricochet may have confirmed his rival's request in a recent interview with Lucha Libre, who posted the interview on Twitter.

The former Intercontinental Champion said that he is going to beat The Maverick at SummerSlam so he can catch his flight to go see Jake Paul lose his boxing match as well.

"I mean, he's asking for a fight. I guess Saturday I'm going to fight Logan Paul, give him a big L so he can get on his plane and fly to see his brother fight and get a loss too." [4:03 - 4:14]

You can check out the interview below:

WWE Superstar Ricochet wants to team up with Braun Strowman to go against Logan Paul and his brother

Recently in an interview with Sporting News. Ricochet said that he would want to team up with Braun Strowman and smack Logan and Jake Paul.

"Absolutely [I wanna send Logan Paul to his brother’s fight with a loss] and honestly, wait until my partner Braun [Strowman] comes back and me and Braun will smack both of him if he wants. I smack Logan, he’ll smack Jake," Ricochet said.

Fans are eagerly waiting for Ricochet vs Logan Paul at SummerSlam. Only time will tell if WWE listened to the social media megastar's request.

