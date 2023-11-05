Logan Paul WWE salary: How much does 'The Maverick' earn from his pro wrestling contract?

Social media sensation Logan Paul is a dominant figure in the entertainment world today. Although 'The Maverick' has tasted success in multiple avenues, perhaps the crown jewel in his list of achievements is bagging a contract with the WWE.

After his sensational showing at WrestleMania earlier this year, Paul renewed his contract with the premier pro-wrestling organization, and it seems the YouTube superstar is set to take home millions each year for his WWE duties.

A report by MARCA quoted GiveMeSports' Lous Dangoor pegging that the 28-year-old's yearly income is close to $5 million a year, which dwarfs the salaries of other prominent pro-wrestling superstars like Bray Wyatt, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, and The Miz.

However, a subsequent report by Ringside News has seemingly debunked such lofty claims about Paul's WWE pay check. According to the publication, although a few WWE superstars do earn upwards of $15 over three years, it's highly unlikely that Paul is raking in the same figures.

The report further speculates that the social media star is not even among the top five paid contracts in the organization. It is believed that Paul's actual salary is closer to $3 million a year.

Logan Paul goes on an epic rant after WWE title win

Earlier this month, social media superstar turned pro-wrestler Logan Paul won his maiden WWE title as he beat Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel to lay claim to the United States Championship.

After the statement win, 'The Maverick' wasted no time to stake his claim as a dominant force in the WWE. Per Logan Paul, the United States championship win is a prelude to greater things to come:

"A lot of you all say that I'm spoon-fed, that his title was given to me. That I haven't earned it. Let's get one thing straight: I'm from Cleveland. Everything is earned; nothing is given. I work harder than your simple minds can comprehend."

He added:

"My blue print cannot be duplicated, my pace is unmatched. I'm not playing the same game as you all, son. I've beaten the matrix. I am the architect. Mark my words. The WWE universe is my universe, and this belt is just the beginning of that."

Catch Logan Paul's comments below: