"Longevity is an extraordinary feat" - Matt Brown disagrees with Daniel Cormier’s notion that Jim Miller is not a Hall of Famer

Despite Jim Miller holding the record for most wins and most bouts in UFC history, Daniel Cormier doesn't believe that he should be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. Matt Brown, who is tied for the most knockouts in promotional history, recently shared that he disagrees with the former double champ.

Speaking on his podcast, The Fighter vs. The Writer, 'The Immortal' stated:

"Why would longevity not be a part of the criteria? This is a hard f**king sport to have longevity in. It's not like his longevity was not doing anything. He's got the most wins, too. It's not like he simply wasn't doing anything the whole time. What is the criteria he's talking about?"

Matt Brown added:

"I love DC, too, I'm not knocking him. He's entitled to his own opinion, but if your criteria is going to be that you have to be a champion to get in, well that's going to exclude a lot of guys that probably deserve to get in... You have to do something extraordinary. Longevity is an extraordinary feat, to have longevity in the sport."

Check out Matt Brown's full comments on Jim Miller's Hall of Fame case below (starting at the 58:14 mark):

Miller made his UFC debut in October 2008, compiling a 25-16 (1) record in the promotion. Despite never fighting for a title, his 25 wins and 42 bouts are the most in promotional history. 'A-10', who is one of two fighters to compete at both UFC 100 and UFC 200, has indicated that he plans to fight at UFC 300.

What did Daniel Cormier say about Jim Miller's Hall of Fame case?

Daniel Cormier, who was a part of the UFC Hall of Fame class of 2022, recently shared that he doesn't believe Jim Miller has had a Hall of Fame worthy career. Speaking on his podcast, DC & RC, the former double champ stated:

"I tap out. I don't feel like time served immediately puts you in the Hall of Fame. He's got more wins than anyone - I love Jim Miller and this makes it hard for me - but I just don't feel that time served puts you in the Hall of Fame... You have to have accomplishments to go into the Hall of Fame."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments on Jim Miller below (starting at the 35:50 mark):

While time served factors into Miller's Hall of Fame case, it is difficult to say that he doesn't have accomplishments. Furthermore, 'A-10' still has time to add to his resume.

