Look back at Aung La N Sang’s stunning submission win over Fan Rong

The winning run of former two-division ONE world champion Aung La N Sang continued with an impressive submission victory over Fan Rong of China at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video on May 5 in the United States.

‘The Burmese Python’ scored the submission win over ‘King Kong Warrior’ with a ninja choke 48 seconds into the second round. The result made it three wins in a row for him in the last six months.

It was eventful for the two fighters in the opening round of their showdown played at 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado, as they went back and forth with telling hits.

Aung La N Sang, however, ended the round in a flurry, opening up Fan Rong outside of his left eye before landing a combination that rocked the Chinese fighter.

In the second round, it was Fan Rong who landed a solid right hand that knocked Aung La back. He immediately went for a takedown but the move proved to be costly as he fell right into the Burmese-American’s chokehold. When Aung La got hold of the move, he never let go. Moments later, his opponent tapped out.

ONE Championship uploaded a video of the fight on its official YouTube page for fans to relive the amazing finish that Aung La N Sang put on Fan Rong.

Check out the video below:

The impressive win earned Aung La, the former ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world champion, a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong. It also fortified his push for a possible shot at the middleweight title down the line.

ONE Fight Night 10 was ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States. The replay of the landmark show can be watched for free via Amazon Prime in North America.

