Stamp takes in the Colorado mountain trail with Aung La N Sang

Burmese icon Aung La N Sang invited his No. 1 fan, Stamp Fairtex , to tackle the mountainous trails of Colorado ahead of her fight at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

The Thai superstar is entering the final preparations for her highly anticipated U.S. showdown with American standout Alyse Anderson this Friday. Despite being laser-focused on getting the win, it doesn’t mean it’s all work and no play.

Lately, she’s been integrating herself very well into American culture. The other day, Stamp went grocery shopping in an American supermarket for the first time and while she enjoyed the process of picking out new snacks and food, she was shocked by the high grocery bill.

This time, her dearest friend Aung La N Sang decided to invite Stamp to go on another American adventure: to tackle the steep mountain trails of Red Rock in Colorado.

Check out their journey below:

Stamp Fairtex enters into the fold with a pair of decision victories to Anna Jaroonsak under the kickboxing rule and ‘Shadow Cat’ Jihin Radzuan in MMA. Balancing two sports isn’t easy as you may know, but Stamp makes it look effortless.

Ever since she joined the atomweight ranks in MMA, Stamp has been working hard to improve on all aspects of her game, including her striking and grappling. Therefore, on May 5, she can’t wait to showcase the improvements she’s made since against a strong jiu-jitsu specialist in Alyse Anderson.

Although Anderson has a mixed record of wins and losses, she nonetheless continues to impress. Her submission game is undoubtedly her most valuable asset, but if Stamp can outsmart her with some good striking, Anderson is going to be in for a big surprise.

Fans will certainly not be disappointed as some of the world’s best female fighters are set to showcase their skills at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video this Friday at 1stBank Center.

The entire card will be broadcast live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

