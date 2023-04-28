Look back at Jonathan Haggerty’s reaction on Rodtang’s incredible chin

ONE Championship shared a throwback highlight of Rodtang displaying his world-renowned chin.

In 2019, Jonathan Haggerty became the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion by defeating Sam-A Gaiyanghadao. ‘The General’ had his title reign ended quickly after being matched up against Rodtang in August 2019.

The action-packed fight featured a moment where Haggerty landed a head kick cleanly, which was shrugged off by ‘The Iron Man.’ ONE recently posted the highlight on Instagram with the caption saying:

“Can anyone faze “The Iron Man?” 🤖 Will Rodtang stay unbeaten in ONE striking showdowns at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video”

In the video, there was an online message from Jonathan Haggerty showing his disbelief that he didn’t knock out his opponent with the head kick:

“To this day I’m still not sure how he didn’t go to sleep @ONEChampionship”

Since then, Rodtang secured a second win against Haggerty to kick off his legendary world title reign. The Thai superstar now holds a promotional Muay Thai record of 11-0, including his latest title defense against strawweight king Joseph Lasiri in November 2022.

After securing a kickboxing win on January 13, ‘The Iron Man’ returns to “the art of eight limbs.” On May 5, the bantamweight Muay Thai world champion looks to extend his title reign with a win against Edgar Tabares.

'The Iron Man' vs. Edgar Tabares goes down at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, the promotion’s first on-site event in the U.S. For those that didn’t get tickets for the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado, the event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

