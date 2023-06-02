Look back at Kade Ruotolo’s masterclass against Matheus Gabriel

ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo is slated to make the second defense of his world title at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video on June 9.

The 20-year-old grappling savant will face a man he's called out in the past, Norwegian BJJ standout Tommy Langaker, in the co-main event of the evening. This upcoming submission grappling match has the makings of an exciting contest akin to a toe-to-toe boxing match.

Ahead of Kade Ruotolo's bout with Langaker, ONE Championship re-uploaded the 20-year-old's most recent world title defense. At ONE on Prime Video 5 in December last year, Ruotolo defended successfully his belt against former IBJJF world champion Matheus Gabriel:

"Before ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Champion Kade Ruotolo defends his gold against Norwegian BJJ superstar Tommy Langaker on June 9 at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video, relive his grappling masterclass against Brazilian phenom Matheus Gabriel in 2022!"

Kade Ruotolo was relentless in his offense and displayed, as he always has, insane athleticism while hunting for submissions. He even executed a perfect flip en route to kneebar that convinced nearly everyone in the building that the match was over. Gabriel, surprisingly, wiggled out of it.

Ruotolo continued digging into his bag of tricks and eventually found different openings for more submissions.This, however, is no news as the 20-year-old dynamo has always employed an explosive type of attacking game. What's worth noting, however, was Gabriel's tenaciousness in defending all of Kade Ruotolo's submission attacks.

By the sound of the final bell, no competitor scored a submission. Ruotolo, however, pretty much spammed the entire match with submission attempts left and right. The creativity and ferociousness he displayed in his offensive assault was more than enough to see him win a unanimous decision victory. The win improved Ruotolo's record to 3-0 in ONE Championship.

Ruotolo's next bout will be at ONE Fight Night 11, which will be broadcast live from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on June 9. The event will be available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

