Look back at Nieky Holzken’s scientific KO finish of Cosmo Alexandre

Dutch kickboxing icon and ONE Championship athlete Nieky Holzken is gearing up to make a comeback as he faces former ONE lightweight kickboxing world title challenger Arian Sadikovic on the main card of ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

Coming off a disappointing KO loss to former ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title challenger Sinsamut Klinmee at ONE X last year, 'The Natural' is dead-set on getting back in the winning column.

Ahead of Holzken's bout with Sadikovic, ONE Championship posted a video of the Dutch kickboxer's sensational KO win over Cosmo Alexandre back in 2018.

"Down to a SCIENCE 🧬 Can Nieky Holzken take the win against Arian Sadikovic on June 9 at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video? 🥊 @niekyholzken"⁠

What a beautiful showcase of the entire range of kickboxing attacks. From the variety of inventive kicks to the crushing power punches, Holzken is indeed 'The Natural' when it comes to putting people to sleep.

It should be noted as well that Holzken has a respectable professional boxing record on top of his legendary kickboxing career. His strong background in the pugilistic arts gave the former Glory kickboxing champion some of the most powerful hands in the game. Holzken has sledgehammers for fists and will unleash them upon you with bad intentions.

@predwards89 can't wait for his idol to get back to winning ways:

"Orb dudes are legends and I can’t wait to see Neiky back in action!"

@karldanger.9_ considers Holzken to be one of the all-time greats:

"One of the goats no doubt 🔥🍀"

@jkaneo4 applauds the cleanliness of Holzken's technique:

"I think he finds the finish way too clean striking to not🔥"

In his performance against Alexandre, Nieky Holzken masterfully mixed his punches with his kicking bag of tricks. The composure, focus and accuracy 'The Natural' showed with the right cross and uppercut proves his highly educated hands. Look to see him attempt the same outcome once he locks horns with Sadikovic on June 9.

ONE Fight Night 11 will emanate from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on June 9 and is available live in US primetime and free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

