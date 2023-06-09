Look back at Regian Eersel’s nasty leg kick duel with Sinsamut Klinmee

Before Regian Eersel defends the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video, look back at his nasty leg kick duel with Sinsamut Klinmee at ONE on Prime Video 3.

Words cannot possibly describe the excruciating pain both fighters must’ve felt in the aftermath of their intense world title showdown last October. They literally put their legs on the line to make history in pursuit of becoming the first-ever ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion.

Look back at their horrific leg kick duel below:

After a closely contested battle, the Surinamese striker came out on top by split decision to become the inaugural ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion and become a rare two-sport ONE world champion.

He would later defend his belt in a thrilling sequel against Sinsamut this year, leaving no doubt in anyone’s mind that he’s the undisputed champion of the world.

On June 9, Eersel is ready to put his legacy on the line once again. ‘The Immortal’, who also owns the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title, will face Russian powerhouse Dmitry Menshikov in order to solidify his status as one of the greatest lightweight strikers in the world.

The 25-year-old Menshikov, meanwhile, will make his ONE Championship introduction this Friday with a lot of hype in regards to his fighting talent. Indeed, he’s coming in hot with a professional record of 27 wins overall, 19 knockouts and only one loss.

But Eersel isn’t paying too much attention to the numbers. He’s laser-focused on reaching his goals, and that is to remain undefeated in two world-class disciplines.

ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov goes down at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium will be broadcast live and for free in North America via Amazon Prime Video.

