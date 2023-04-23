Look back at Stamp’s redemption win against Alyona Rassohyna ahead of ONE Fight Night 10

Before Stamp Fairtex surprises fans with her mighty presence in the U.S., re-live her epic revenge match against Ukrainian ace Alyona Rassohyna.

Back in 2018-2019, Stamp was the ONE atomweight and kickboxing world champion. She held that position for the next few years before surrendering her belts to current world titleholders Janet Todd and Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

But all the while, she never neglected her true passion - mixed martial arts. She already showed potential in her ground game when she submitted Indian knockout artist Asha Roka at ONE: Dreams of Gold in August 2019.

She had numerous memorable victories from that point forward but would ultimately lose her five-fight MMA win streak to Alyona Rassohyna by in February 2021.

So when the two warriors met again for a second time, Stamp wanted nothing more than sweet revenge. Similar to the first fight, the Thai superstar got the better of the exchanges, often capitalizing with her standup and grappling for the majority of the match.

Rassohyna put up a great fight, but after three rounds of action, Stamp got what she wanted and defeated her rival by split-decision.

Re-live Stamp Fairtex’s revenge win at ONE: Empower below:

On May 5, Stamp Fairtex will put her wrestling and jiu-jitsu acumen to the test again when she faces American atomweight ‘Lil’ Savage Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video at 1stBank Center.

Fans anticipate another technical grappling war with this one. But if Stamp doesn’t impose her will with her striking from the onset, who knows how this fight will end?

Alyse Anderson is very good at attacking other people’s weaknesses when they’re most vulnerable. A well-rounded jiu-jitsu stylist, Anderson could give Stamp a whole lot of trouble if she’s not careful.

North American fans can watch ONE Fight Night 10 on Friday, May 5 via Amazon Prime Video.

