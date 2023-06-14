Look back at Superbon’s devastating finish of Tayfun Ozcan

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn once again proved that he's one of the very best today at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov last Friday. In a matchup against Turkey's Tayfun Ozcan, the Thai superstar produced a highlight-reel head kick that made the most headlines that night.

It was one of the sneakiest and cleanest head kicks you'll ever see, and the result was Ozcan hitting the deck like he was shot by a bullet. After pulling off the knockout in front of his hometown crowd at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, the former world champion called for a rematch with the man who took his belt, Chingiz Allazov.

ONE Championship posted a video of the fight's finish on YouTube:

"The savage knockout ending to the kickboxing barnburner between former ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon and Dutch-Turkish striker Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11!"

Early on, Ozcan tried to pressure Superbon, but the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion used well-timed push kicks and vicious leg kicks to create just enough space.

In the second round, 'The Turbine' went back to his pressuring aggression and tried to overwhelm the Thai star. However, he had no answer for the powerful body kicks of Bangkok's proudest son.

With 90 seconds left in the round, Ozcan made a fatal mistake by overcommitting to a combination of strikes that gave Superbon the opening to throw a perfectly-timed head kick. The narrow window with which he threw his kick in was like threading a needle. The kick instantly sent 'The Turbine' to the shadow realm, similar to the fate suffered by the legendary Giorgio Petrosyan in 2021.

A rematch with the champ is surely on the horizon for the young Muay Thai legend.

North American fans can rewatch the entire ONE Fight Night 11 card via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes