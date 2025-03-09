"Look at the blank gloves, omen?" - Internet reacts as Justin Gaethje secures "vintage" win over Rafael Fiziev, sparks debate about wiped-off UFC logo

  • home icon
By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Mar 09, 2025 05:51 GMT
MMA pros react to UFC 313 co-main fight between Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev. [Images courtesy: @ufc on Instagram]
Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev engaged in a ferocious rematch and delivered the action everyone saw coming.

Gaethje opened his attack with a solid strike, and Fiziev responded with a takedown. Gaethje scrambled to his feet, but Fiziev kept the pressure to land body shots and sharp kicks. The first round favored Fiziev, who controlled the distance with precise strikes and effective movement.

Gaethje pushed forward in the second round. He unleashed heavy hooks and an uppercut from a tie position that knocked down Fiziev. Despite absorbing the damage, Fiziev recovered and continued trading in a firefight.

The third round saw Gaethje increase his output, and Fiziev fired back despite taking the fight on short notice. His powerful uppercuts and hooks found their mark, visibly damaging Fiziev, whose face wore the effects of the brutal exchanges. He also landed a high kick, but Fiziev walked forward to deliver action.

Several MMA pros took to X to react to the fight. UFC featherweight contender Billy Quarantillo wrote:

"Vintage Justin G fight #ufc313."
Former UFC welterweight challenger Mike Perry spotted the blank wiped-off UFC logo gloves on Gaethje and wrote:

"Me and Justin would be fire. Look at the blank gloves, omen? @bareknucklefc @DirtyBoxing_"

UFC bantamweight contender Marlov Vera wrote:

"Hats off to Fiziev 12 days notice and perform like a champ."

Other pros wrote:

"Hell of a fight! But we’ve seen around 7,000 fights in the UFC, and I can’t recall a single time where the UFC logo completely came off both of a fighter’s gloves… I need to know what Gaethje was doing in the back to make that happen."
"Why does Gaethje kinda sound like Sean Strickland?"
“The Highlight,” indeed. @Justin_Gaethje is an absolute legend of the game. Guaranteed action every single time. Hits so hard, the UFC logo just falls right off his gloves. #UFC313"

Check out some of the best reactions below:

MMA pros react to UFC 313 co-main fight between Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev. [Screenshots courtesy: Accounts on X]
