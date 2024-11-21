“Look at what he's done” - Reece McLaren vouches for Demetrious Johnson’s MMA GOAT status

As far as Reece McLaren is concerned, there's already a clear winner when it comes to the mixed martial arts greatest of all-time debate.

In a Sportskeeda MMA Exclusive, the Australian firecracker said fans should look no further than the recently retired Demetrious Johnson.

The former ONE flyweight MMA world champion certainly has one of the best resumes in combat sports and was able to conquer the two largest martial arts entities in the world.

McLaren made his case for 'DJ' in a Sportskeeda MMA Exclusive, saying:

"He is the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, I believe. Look at what he's done, like Grand Prix, and championship belts defended."

Trending

While Demetrious Johnson's long list of accomplishments speaks for itself, he's also a beloved figure globally for setting a standard throughout his legendary career.

'Mighty Mouse' certainly put the smaller weight classes on the map during his remarkable run in North America.

'DJ's greatness continued once he took his talents to Asia and further cemented his legacy in the home of martial arts.

Reece McLaren seeks to claim the throne Demetrious Johnson vacated

While he never got the opportunity to share the Circle with Demetrious Johnson, Reece McLaren can still claim the belt that the American icon once held.

'Lightning' will take on interim strawweight MMA kingpin Jarred Brooks in a potential flyweight MMA world title eliminator at ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs Rasulov on Prime Video.

Still, McLaren admits that nobody can ever come close to mimicking the influence that Johnson left behind.

"How do you fill those shoes? He's left some big shoes to fill. I don't think they'll ever be filled. DJ is the absolute man," he told Sportskeeda MMA.

Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 26 free live as it happens in US Primetime on Dec. 6 from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback