Reece McLaren doesn't think Demetrious Johnson will stay retired for long: "His little knuckles will start itching"

Reece McLaren has been one of the top contenders in the flyweight division for many years in ONE Championship.

The Australian competitor has faced many of his fellow staples on the roster during his time in the promotion, but the division is now entering a new era.

At ONE Fight Night 26 on Dec. 6, 'Lightning' returns to Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, where he will welcome the ONE interim strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks up to his weight class.

This fight is so big for the division, in the same way that Adriano Moraes' recent submission victory over Danny Kingad was.

At ONE 168, Demetrious Johnson announced his retirement and vacated the flyweight title in the process, leaving the division without a clear champion.

Though a win over Brooks could see Reece McLaren push into a pole position, he doesn't believe that 'Mighty Mouse' will be able to stay away even if it's for the better, as he spoke about in a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"I think he always will. He's a competitor. I think his little knuckles will start itching. But I think, man, once you've retired, you should stay retired. Do that for your family, for your wife, and your kids. Stay retired."

Reece McLaren is in the right position to capitalize

Demetrious Johnson's retirement is a huge loss for the sport of mixed martial arts across the board, but it does give competitors like Reece McLaren an opportunity they didn't have before.

At ONE Fight Night 26, he could emerge as one of the few top names in the division, potentially going on to face Adriano Moraes for the vacant world championship if everything falls into place for him.

But first, the No. 4-ranked contender must get past a competitor in Brooks, who is used to dominating opponents at his natural home of strawweight.

