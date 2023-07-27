LOOK: Fans react to John Lineker’s scary KO of Bibiano Fernandes

Fans are still impressed by John Lineker’s highlight-reel knockout against Bibiano Fernandes.

In March 2022, Lineker was matched up against then-ONE bantamweight world champion Fernandes after winning his first four fights with ONE. At the time, ‘The Flash’ was riding momentum after securing back-to-back world title wins against old rival Kevin Belingon.

After surviving the first round, Fernandes was knocked out by Lineker with a brutal body-head punching combination. ONE recently re-posted the highlights of the fight on Instagram with the caption saying:

"'Hands of Stone's' got some THUNDEROUS striking ⚡️ Will Kim Jae Woong be able to withstand the heavy shots thrown by John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 13 on @primevideo? @johnlinekermma"

The comment section was filled with praise for Lineker’s performance against Fernandes, including the following saying:

“He was seeing stars damn he took some serious hits”

“That right hook to clear off that right arm for that devastating left hook”

“Painful to watch💥”

“What a fight”

Although he was on the losing end of the fight, Fernandes showed respect to Lineker in the comment section by saying:

“Great fight 👊🏽⚡️👊🏽”

John Lineker’s title reign didn’t go as planned. After defeating Bibiano Fernandes, Lineker was matched up against Fabricio Andrade in October 2022. ‘Hands of Stone’ seemed to be fading before Andrade landed an illegal groin shot, leading to a no contest.

In February of this year. ‘Wonder Boy’ won the rematch with a fourth-round TKO to become the new ONE bantamweight MMA world champion.

On August 4, John Lineker looks to get back on track against Kim Jae Woong at ONE Fight Night 13 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. Kim is coming off a loss, but he’s fought the best bantamweights in ONE, making him a threat to any fighter in the division.

