WATCH: John Lineker’s stone fists send Brazilian legend Bibiano Fernandes to the shadow realm

ONE Championship shared highlights of John Lineker’s knockout win against Bibiano Fernandes.

Lineker made his ONE Championship debut in October 2019 after making a name for himself in various MMA promotions, including the UFC. After winning his first three fights in ONE, including two by knockout, he earned a bantamweight world title shot against Fernandez in March 2022.

Fernandes found success in the fight, but Lineker’s power was the difference-maker. In the second round, ‘Hands of Stone landed a vicious body-head combination to secure a knockout and become the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion.

A year later, ONE paid tribute to Lineker’s impressive performance by posting highlights of the war on Instagram with the caption saying:

“"Hands of Stone's" got some THUNDEROUS striking ⚡️ Will Kim Jae Woong be able to withstand the heavy shots thrown by John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 13 on @primevideo? @johnlinekermma”

John Lineker couldn’t defend his ONE bantamweight world title before running into Fabricio Andrade. The two world-class Brazilian fighters fought to a no-contest in October 2022 due to a groin shot landed by Andrade. Four months later, ‘Wonder Boy’ dominated their rematch to dethrone Lineker and claim the bantamweight throne.

On August 4, Lineker looks to get back on track by getting his hand raised at ONE Fight Night 13. The former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion has been matched up against Kim Jae Woong, who has four knockout wins in the promotion.

Lineker vs. Kim will take place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. ONE Fight Night 13 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.